Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 16:02

An ageing Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom star in voting rights advert

The couple offer a stark warning from the future
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom appear as older versions of themselves, making contact from the future, as they offer a stark warning about voter suppression.

The engaged couple play freedom fighters in the year 2055 who are trying to send an urgent message to people in 2021 to warn them about threats to democracy.

The pair both sport ageing make-up and grey wigs in the video in support of the United States' voting rights Bill – the For The People Act.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nKoKeHceakQ

It shows their transmission interrupting TV news and phone videos as Bloom warns: “You are our only hope, the America you know doesn’t exist in our future. Democracy is dead. We have no voice.”

“The regime watches our every move.”

Perry continues: “It started when voter suppression ran wild all over America. The voting rights Bills died in the Senate. Polling places closed. We lost our right to vote.”

Bloom adds: “This future doesn’t have to be. You have the power to change it. Save democracy while you can.” Then Perry urges: “Call your senator now.”

Before the couple flee as an unknown enemy closes in on them, Bloom pleads: “Tell Daisy we love her,” a reference to the couple’s baby daughter.

The video has been made by the anti-corruption organisation RepresentUs, before the Senate continues considering the sweeping voting rights Bill next week.

The For The People Act would expand voting rights, change campaign finance laws to reduce the influence of money in politics, limit partisan gerrymandering and create new ethics rules.

