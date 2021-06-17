Watch: Netflix release trailer for Sophie Toscan du Plantier documentary

Netflix have released a trailer for their new documentary about the murder of French woman Sophie Toscan du Plantier in Schull, Co Cork in 1996.

The documentary, produced by Lightbox and directed by BAFTA nominee John Dower is set for release on June 30th, examining one of the country's most high-profile murders.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-FoSNGGldg

'Sophie: A Murder in West Cork' will detail the events leading up to the documentary producer's death over 20 years ago, and the long-running investigation that ensued.

Sophie's family, members of the local area and Irish journalists are included in the documentary, as well as the testimony of Ian Bailey.

Bailey has been at the centre of the investigation and was tried and convicted for the murder by a French court in his absence in 2019. However, the Irish High Court ruled against his extradition and Bailey has always denied any involvement in Sophie's death.