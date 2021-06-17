Maura Higgins to present new RTÉ makeup series

James Cox

Love Island star Maura Higgins is set to make her Irish TV presenting debut as host of Glow Up Ireland.

RTÉ's version of the show will see amateur makeup artists go up against each other.

Higgins, 30, found fame on ITV's Love Island before landing her own show 'Maura Higgins: You're Joking Me!' and appearing on the 2019 series of Dancing On Ice.

The Longford native also appeared as a guest host on This Morning.

Speaking about her new role, she said: “I’m so excited to be the presenter of the first ever Glow Up Ireland. Having watched the last few series of the show in the UK this is such an amazing opportunity and the fact that this is my first presenting job and it's in Ireland is so overwhelming.

“It’s such a pinch me moment to be doing this back in my home country. I actually can’t believe it. Obviously, we’re expecting a very high standard of Irish talent to come forward.

“Applications are now open so get in touch to be in with a chance of landing one of the top ten coveted spots on the show.”

Anyone interested in applying for the show can email glowup@indiepics.ie for more information, the deadline for applications is Sunday, June 20th.

The Glow Up format was debuted on the BBC before versions aired in New Zealand and Australia.

Each episode of the show sees makeup artists challenged with a professional brief and a creative brief.