Friends cast do impromptu Cart-pool Karaoke with James Corden

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The cast of Friends performed the show’s famous theme song during an impromptu Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

Corden hosted the much-anticipated reunion episode last month and shared more footage from his time with the stars on his The Late Late Show.

In a twist on the Carpool Karaoke segment, he got behind the wheel of a cart usually used to ferry tourists around the Warner Bros lot and picked up the cast members during a break in filming for their special.

The cast of Friends do a little impromptu CART-pool Karaoke. pic.twitter.com/4bvF1TMoiS — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) June 17, 2021

In scenes likely to delight fans, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry sang along to I’ll Be There For You by The Rembrandts.

The track served as the title music for all 10 seasons of Friends.

After finishing the song, Cox shouted: “I’ve always wanted to do Carpool Karaoke.”

Elsewhere in The Late Late Show clip, Corden took a tour of the Friends set, including wandering around Chandler and Joey’s apartment.

In a quiz at the Central Perk coffee shop, Kudrow was named as the actor who broke character the most during filming, Schwimmer the best dancer and Aniston the star who stole the most clothes from set.

The enduring popularity of Friends – a comedy that first aired in 1994 and broadcast its final episode a decade later – was in evidence again after it emerged that the reunion was Sky One’s most-watched show ever.

Some 5.3 million viewers tuned in to watch the cast reminisce over their time together.