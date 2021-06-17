Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 06:30

Dani Dyer makes EastEnders cameo in scene with father Danny Dyer

The pair already host a podcast together.
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Danny Dyer has reunited with daughter Dani for a special cameo in EastEnders.

The former Love Island star made an appearance in the soap as a pregnant taxi driver called Jeanette, who picked up Dyer’s character, Mick Carter, from Albert Square.

Jeanette picks up Mick in Albert Square (Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)

Mick told Jeanette “You’re literally my guardian angel” as she agreed to take him to hospital for his wife Linda’s pregnancy scan.

However, when Jeanette’s waters broke minutes later, Mick accompanied Jeanette to hospital to help her with her breathing.

Dani as Jeanette and Danny as Mick (Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)

It comes just months after Dani, 24, gave birth to her own baby, son Santiago, with partner Sammy Kimmence, whom she dated before she starred on Love Island in 2018.

They later rekindled their romance after her split from Jack Fincham, with whom she won the ITV show.

Father and daughter on set together (Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)

Danny joined the EastEnders cast in 2013.

The father and daughter duo have worked together previously and co-host Sorted With The Dyers, an unscripted Spotify podcast.

