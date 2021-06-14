Lottie Ryan welcomes baby boy

Lottie Ryan and her husband Fabio Aprile have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Confirming the news, Ryan's management agency tweeted: "NK Management is pleased to announce that Lottie Ryan has given birth to a baby boy prematurely at 33 weeks.

NK Management is pleased to announce that Lottie Ryan has given birth to a baby boy prematurely at 33 weeks. Lottie and Fabio will now be spending time as a family and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time. — NK Management (@nkmanagement) June 14, 2021

"Lottie and Fabio will now be spending time as a family and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

The presenter announced her pregnancy in February, confirming the gender of the baby the following month.