Lottie Ryan welcomes baby boy

The presenter announced the pregnancy in February.
Lottie Ryan and her husband Fabio Aprile have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Confirming the news, Ryan's management agency tweeted: "NK Management is pleased to announce that Lottie Ryan has given birth to a baby boy prematurely at 33 weeks.

"Lottie and Fabio will now be spending time as a family and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

The presenter announced her pregnancy in February, confirming the gender of the baby the following month.

