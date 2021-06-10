Taylor Swift pays tribute to her mother after winning latest award

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Taylor Swift paid tribute to her mother after winning her latest award.

The pop superstar was honoured at the CMT Music Awards, where she won best family feature for The Best Day (Taylor’s Version) music video.

The video was released in April alongside the re-recorded version of the Fearless album.

I LOVE YOU MOM https://t.co/hmLe8ZRTjm — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 10, 2021

It included personal home videos of the Swift family, including moving footage of the singer as a child with mother Andrea.

After winning at the country music-focused CMT Music Awards, Swift (31) tweeted: “I LOVE YOU MOM.”

The music video for The Best Day (Taylor’s Version) also features the star’s father, Scott, and younger brother, Austin.

Andrea (63) was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and after treatment it reportedly returned in 2019.

Swift wrote the song Soon You’ll Get Better about her mother’s illness.

My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories - from when I was 10 months old in this video from Oct. 1990 to now talking every day on the phone. Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyy goodness I love you Mom. Happy Mother’s Day 💐 pic.twitter.com/Okav6gEt2R — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 11, 2020

In May last year, she paid tribute on social media.

She wrote: “My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favourite memories – from when I was 10 months old in this video from Oct. 1990 to now talking every day on the phone.

“Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyy goodness I love you Mom. Happy Mother’s Day.”

Other winners at the fan-voted CMT Awards, which were held in Nashville, Tennessee, included Carrie Underwood, John Legend and Kane Brown.