Christy Moore to play at Ireland's first pilot gig

James Cox

Christy Moore will headline Ireland's first major pilot gig at the Gleneagle INEC in Co Kerry on Saturday, June 26th.

Singer-songwriter Susan O’Neill, traditional singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh and songwriter Jack L will also perform at the concert.

The gig at The Gleneagle is one of a series of indoor and outdoor pilot events taking place around the country throughout June and July.

The pilot events, announced by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media have been sanctioned in order to test the logistics of how people can attend live events safely. The venue will be operating at a reduced capacity of 200 people.

Tickets for the gig at The Gleneagle INEC will be sold in pods of six and cost €39.50 each plus booking fees, tickets will not be sold individually.

Each pod will be allocated a specific arrival time and a pre-allocated table. Facemasks will be required when arriving at and vacating the venue. Doors will open at 6.30pm to allow for staggered arrival times and the concert will begin at 8pm.

Survey

Attendees will be required to take part in a survey at point of purchase and the data gathered will be supplied to the Department for research purposes.

In order to facilitate contract tracing contact details for all attendees will be collected and all attendees will be required to have their smartphone switched on and the HSE Covid app installed.

Customers are asked not to attend the concert if they have any symptoms of Covid-19.

Symptoms

People who have purchased tickets before developing symptoms will be eligible for a refund.

Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin said: “It has been a long and difficult 15 months for so many musicians, artists, venue operators, crew and audiences. I am delighted to announce the INEC gig, which is one in a series of pilot events my Department is providing to help us move towards a wider reopening of the live events sector.

“The line-up for the evening is fantastic and will help the Government to plan for the safe management of events whilst Covid is still circulating in our communities and build confidence in the guidance and event management protocols developed to keep everyone safe. I am so excited that we are reopening our stages, concerts, sports, our country and I have no doubt everyone who is lucky enough to attend will have a fantastic evening.”