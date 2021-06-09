Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 13:14

Mike Myers to play seven characters in Netflix comedy about secret society

The Pentaverate will also star Absolutely Fabulous creator Jennifer Saunders
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Mike Myers will play seven characters in a new comedy series about a secret society, Netflix has announced.

The star of the Shrek and Austin Powers films will appear in The Pentaverate, a show about five men who have been working to influence world events since the Black Plague of 1347, the streaming firm said.

At the beginning of the series, an unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth.

Myers, 58, also created The Pentaverate and will serve as an executive producer.

Netflix has announced the list of his co-stars.

Crazy Rich Asians star Ken Jeong, comedian Keegan-Michael Key, Absolutely Fabulous’s Jennifer Saunders and It’s A Sin’s Lydia West will also feature.

Myers previously referenced The Pentaverate in 1993 dark comedy So I Married An Axe Murderer, in which he played both the lead character and his cantankerous father.

In that film Canadian-American Myers claimed the secret society’s members included the Queen, the Vatican, the Getty family and fried chicken expert Colonel Sanders.

Production is under way on The Pentaverate, which consists of six episodes.

