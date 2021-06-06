All the nominees for tonight's Bafta television awards

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor
Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series, royal drama The Crown and Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You lead the nominations at the Bafta television awards.
The ceremony will be broadcast on Sunday night.
Here is a list of the nominees:
Comedy Entertainment Programme
First up, the nominees for Comedy Entertainment Programme 👏 😆
📺 Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe
📺 Rob & Romesh Vs
📺 The @BigNarstie Show
📺 The Ranganation#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/AxPwr7HeQW
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe
Rob & Romesh Vs
The Big Narstie Show
The Ranganation
Current Affairs
Nominated for Current Affairs 👏 🌍
📺 America’s War On Abortion (Exposure)
📺 Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary
📺 The Battle for Hong Kong (Dispatches)
📺 The Cyprus Papers Undercover (Al Jazeera Investigations)#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/OM7gj8BjVo
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
America’s War On Abortion (Exposure)
Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary
The Battle For Hong Kong (Dispatches)
The Cyprus Papers Undercover (Al Jazeera Investigations)
Daytime
New for 2021, it’s our #VirginMediaBAFTAs Daytime category ☀️📺
📺 Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On
📺 Richard Osman’s House of Games
📺 The Chase
📺 The Great House Giveaway pic.twitter.com/Haty9t75OK
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On
Richard Osman’s House Of Games Two
The Chase
The Great House Giveaway
Drama Series
Our Drama Series nominees 🏆 🎭
📺 Gangs of London
📺 I Hate Suzie
📺 Save Me Too
📺 The Crown#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/HGtMGhIpTD
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
Gangs Of London
I Hate Suzie
Save Me Too
The Crown
Entertainment Performance
Our six #VirginMediaBAFTAs nominees for Entertainment Performance 👏😁
📺 Adam Hills
📺 Bradley Walsh
📺 Claudia Winkleman
📺 David Mitchell
📺 Graham Norton
📺 Romesh Ranganathan pic.twitter.com/Kw6V5VghaT
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
Adam Hills – The Last Leg
Bradley Walsh – Beat the Chasers
Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing
David Mitchell – Would I Lie to You? At Christmas
Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show
Romesh Ranganathan – The Ranganation
Entertainment Programme
The nominees for Entertainment Programme 🏆😃
📺 Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
📺 Life & Rhymes
📺 Strictly Come Dancing
📺 The Masked Singer#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/aA0uJXG0xa
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Life & Rhymes
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer
Factual Series
The nominees for Factual Series 👏🩺
📺 Crime & Punishment
📺 Hospital
📺 Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency
📺 Once Upon a Time in Iraq#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/fVXjDQO2s8
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
Crime & Punishment
Hospital
Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency
Once Upon A Time In Iraq
Features
Nominated in our Features category ✨👏
📺 Big Zuu’s Big Eats
📺 Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace
📺 Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
📺 The Repair Shop#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/4q0bIMrKvH
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace
Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
The Repair Shop
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Nominated for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme 🏆😂
📺 Aimee Lou Wood - Sex Education
📺 Daisy Haggard - Breeders
📺 Daisy May Cooper - This Country
📺 Emma Mackey - Sex Education
📺 Gbemisola Ikumelo - Famalam
📺 Mae Martin - Feel Good#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/gl0hpHwlWG
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education
Daisy Haggard – Breeders
Daisy May Cooper – This Country
Emma Mackey – Sex Education
Gbemisola Ikumelo – Famalam
Mae Martin – Feel Good
International
Nominated in the International category 🌍📺
📺 Little America
📺 Lovecraft Country
📺 Unorthodox
📺 Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/dgP5X8glvD
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
Little America
Lovecraft Country
Unorthodox
Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)
Leading Actor
The six nominees for Leading Actor 👏🎭
📺 John Boyega - Small Axe
📺 Josh O’Connor - The Crown
📺 Paapa Essiedu - I May Destroy You
📺 Paul Mescal - Normal People
📺 Shaun Parkes - Small Axe
📺 Waleed Zuaiter - Baghdad Central #VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/x6q3WcJawG
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
John Boyega – Small Axe
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Shaun Parkes – Small Axe
Waleed Zuaiter – Baghdad Central
Leading Actress
The six nominees for Leading Actress 👏🎭
📺 Billie Piper - I Hate Suzie
📺 Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People
📺 Hayley Squires - Adult Material
📺 Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
📺 Letitia Wright - Small Axe
📺 Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/VjFV1YgxNz
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Hayley Squires – Adult Material
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Letitia Wright – Small Axe
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Live Event
Our Live Event nominees 🏆👀
📺 Life Drawing Live!
📺 Springwatch 2020
📺 The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
📺 The Third Day: Autumn#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/yMcZIoopwz
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
Life Drawing Live!
Springwatch 2020
The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance
The Third Day: Autumn
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
The nominees for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme 👏😂
📺 Charlie Cooper - This Country
📺 Guz Khan - Man Like Mobeen
📺 Joseph Gilgun - Brassic
📺 Ncuti Gatwa - Sex Education
📺 Paul Ritter - Friday Night Dinner
📺 Reece Shearsmith – Inside No.9#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/TDonWWKyCp
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
Charlie Cooper – This Country
Guz Khan – Man Like Mobeen
Joseph Gilgun – Brassic
Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education
Paul Ritter – Friday Night Dinner
Reece Shearsmith – Inside No 9
Mini-series
The four nominees for the Mini-Series BAFTA 👏🎬
📺 Adult Material
📺 I May Destroy You
📺 Normal People
📺 Small Axe#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/x4n0PAtQQd
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
Adult Material
I May Destroy You
Normal People
Small Axe
News Coverage
Nominated for the News Coverage award 🏆📰
📺 BBC News at Ten: Prime Minister Admitted to Intensive Care
📺 Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy
📺 Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis
📺 Sky News: Inside Idlib#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/L4GNc8xI8l
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care
Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy
Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis
Sky News: Inside Idlib
Reality & Constructed Factual
The nominees for Reality & Constructed Factual 👏🏡
📺 MasterChef: The Professionals
📺 Race Across the World
📺 The School That Tried to End Racism
📺 The Write Offs#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Iy8khHTeC2
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
MasterChef: The Professionals
Race Across The World
The School That Tried To End Racism
The Write Offs
Scripted Comedy
Nominated for the Scripted Comedy BAFTA 📃😂
📺 Ghosts
📺 Inside No. 9
📺 Man Like Mobeen
📺 This Country#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/zsTpM2e807
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
Ghosts
Inside No 9
Man Like Mobeen
This Country
Short-form Programme
The four nominees for Short Form Programme 👏📺
📺 CripTales
📺 Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Bans with Learning Disabilities
📺 The Main Part
📺 They Saw the Sun First#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/9M0Bvsc4r6
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
Criptales
Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band With Learning Disabilities
The Main Part
They Saw The Sun First
Single Documentary
Nominated in the Single Documentary category 👏🔎
📺 American Murder: The Family Next Door
📺 Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me
📺 Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)
📺 Surviving Covid#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/8yxfoOcTDt
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me
Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)
Surviving Covid
Single Drama
The four nominees up for the Single Drama BAFTA 🏆🎭
📺 Anthony
📺 BBW (On The Edge)
📺 Sitting in Limbo
📺 The Windermere Children#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/BZWJxntxYC
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
Anthony
BBW (On The Edge)
Sitting In Limbo
The Windermere Children
Soap & Continuing Drama
The nominees in the Soap & Continuing Drama category 📺🎭
📺 Casualty
📺 Coronation Street
📺 EastEnders
📺 Hollyoaks#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/MwBNgOjjsS
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
Casualty
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Hollyoaks
Specialist Factual
Nominated for the Specialist Factual award 🏆👀
📺 Extinction: The Facts
📺 Putin: A Russian Spy Story
📺 The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty
📺 The Surgeon’s Cut#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/5tdxGPLFrb
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
Extinction: The Facts
Putin: A Russian Spy Story
The Rise Of The Murdoch Dynasty
The Surgeon’s Cut
Sport
The nominees in our Sport category 👏🎾
📺 Bahrain Grand Prix
📺 England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup
📺 England V West Indies Test Cricket
📺 London Marathon 2020#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/EfE8SZdGvR
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
Bahrain Grand Prix
England v France: The Final Of Autumn Nations Cup
England v West Indies Test Cricket
London Marathon 2020
Supporting Actor
The six nominees for Supporting Actor 🏆🎭
📺 Kunal Nayyar - Criminal: UK
📺 Malachi Kirby - Small Axe
📺 Michael Sheen - Quiz
📺 Micheal Ward - Small Axe
📺 Rupert Everett - Adult Material
📺 Tobias Menzies - The Crown#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/FDwHoA5WuH
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
Kunal Nayyar – Criminal: UK
Malachi Kirby – Small Axe
Michael Sheen – Quiz
Micheal Ward – Small Axe
Rupert Everett – Adult Material
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Supporting Actress
The six nominees for Supporting Actress 🏆🎭
📺 Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
📺 Leila Farzad - I Hate Suzie
📺 Rakie Ayola - Anthony
📺 Siena Kelly - Adult Material
📺 Sophie Okonedo - Criminal: UK
📺 Weruche Opia - I May Destroy You#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/PFTAiY1bHc
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Leila Farzad – I Hate Suzie
Rakie Ayola – Anthony
Siena Kelly – Adult Material
Sophie Okonedo – Criminal: UK
Weruche Opia – I May Destroy You
Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)
Virgin Media's #MustSeeMoment nominees! From storylines that reflect harrowing realities to viral sensations, these are the moments that got us talking in 2020
📺 Bridgerton
📺 Britain’s Got Talent
📺 EastEnders
📺 Gogglebox
📺 The Mandalorian
📺 Nigella#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/be9D3Nj1Nt
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 27, 2021
Bridgerton – Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown
Britain’s Got Talent – Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020
EastEnders – Gray kills Chantelle
Gogglebox – Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference
Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat – Mee-cro-wah-vay
The Mandalorian – Luke Skywalker arrives