All the nominees for tonight's Bafta television awards

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series, royal drama The Crown and Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You lead the nominations at the Bafta television awards.

The ceremony will be broadcast on Sunday night.

Here is a list of the nominees:

Comedy Entertainment Programme

First up, the nominees for Comedy Entertainment Programme 👏 😆

📺 Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe

📺 Rob & Romesh Vs

📺 The @BigNarstie Show

📺 The Ranganation#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/AxPwr7HeQW — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe

Rob & Romesh Vs

The Big Narstie Show

The Ranganation

Current Affairs

Nominated for Current Affairs 👏 🌍

📺 America’s War On Abortion (Exposure)

📺 Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary

📺 The Battle for Hong Kong (Dispatches)

📺 The Cyprus Papers Undercover (Al Jazeera Investigations)#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/OM7gj8BjVo — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

America’s War On Abortion (Exposure)

Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary

The Battle For Hong Kong (Dispatches)

The Cyprus Papers Undercover (Al Jazeera Investigations)

Daytime

New for 2021, it’s our #VirginMediaBAFTAs Daytime category ☀️📺

📺 Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On

📺 Richard Osman’s House of Games

📺 The Chase

📺 The Great House Giveaway pic.twitter.com/Haty9t75OK — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On

Richard Osman’s House Of Games Two

The Chase

The Great House Giveaway

Drama Series

Our Drama Series nominees 🏆 🎭

📺 Gangs of London

📺 I Hate Suzie

📺 Save Me Too

📺 The Crown#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/HGtMGhIpTD — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Gangs Of London

I Hate Suzie

Save Me Too

The Crown

Entertainment Performance

Our six #VirginMediaBAFTAs nominees for Entertainment Performance 👏😁

📺 Adam Hills

📺 Bradley Walsh

📺 Claudia Winkleman

📺 David Mitchell

📺 Graham Norton

📺 Romesh Ranganathan pic.twitter.com/Kw6V5VghaT — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Adam Hills – The Last Leg

Bradley Walsh – Beat the Chasers

Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing

David Mitchell – Would I Lie to You? At Christmas

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show

Romesh Ranganathan – The Ranganation

Entertainment Programme

The nominees for Entertainment Programme 🏆😃

📺 Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

📺 Life & Rhymes

📺 Strictly Come Dancing

📺 The Masked Singer#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/aA0uJXG0xa — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Life & Rhymes

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

Factual Series

The nominees for Factual Series 👏🩺

📺 Crime & Punishment

📺 Hospital

📺 Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency

📺 Once Upon a Time in Iraq#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/fVXjDQO2s8 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Crime & Punishment

Hospital

Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency

Once Upon A Time In Iraq

Features

Nominated in our Features category ✨👏

📺 Big Zuu’s Big Eats

📺 Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace

📺 Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

📺 The Repair Shop#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/4q0bIMrKvH — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace

Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

The Repair Shop

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Nominated for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme 🏆😂

📺 Aimee Lou Wood - Sex Education

📺 Daisy Haggard - Breeders

📺 Daisy May Cooper - This Country

📺 Emma Mackey - Sex Education

📺 Gbemisola Ikumelo - Famalam

📺 Mae Martin - Feel Good#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/gl0hpHwlWG — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education

Daisy Haggard – Breeders

Daisy May Cooper – This Country

Emma Mackey – Sex Education

Gbemisola Ikumelo – Famalam

Mae Martin – Feel Good

International

Nominated in the International category 🌍📺

📺 Little America

📺 Lovecraft Country

📺 Unorthodox

📺 Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/dgP5X8glvD — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Little America

Lovecraft Country

Unorthodox

Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)

Leading Actor

The six nominees for Leading Actor 👏🎭

📺 John Boyega - Small Axe

📺 Josh O’Connor - The Crown

📺 Paapa Essiedu - I May Destroy You

📺 Paul Mescal - Normal People

📺 Shaun Parkes - Small Axe

📺 Waleed Zuaiter - Baghdad Central #VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/x6q3WcJawG — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

John Boyega – Small Axe

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Shaun Parkes – Small Axe

Waleed Zuaiter – Baghdad Central

Leading Actress

The six nominees for Leading Actress 👏🎭

📺 Billie Piper - I Hate Suzie

📺 Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People

📺 Hayley Squires - Adult Material

📺 Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

📺 Letitia Wright - Small Axe

📺 Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/VjFV1YgxNz — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Hayley Squires – Adult Material

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Letitia Wright – Small Axe

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Live Event

Our Live Event nominees 🏆👀

📺 Life Drawing Live!

📺 Springwatch 2020

📺 The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

📺 The Third Day: Autumn#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/yMcZIoopwz — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Life Drawing Live!

Springwatch 2020

The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance

The Third Day: Autumn

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

The nominees for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme 👏😂

📺 Charlie Cooper - This Country

📺 Guz Khan - Man Like Mobeen

📺 Joseph Gilgun - Brassic

📺 Ncuti Gatwa - Sex Education

📺 Paul Ritter - Friday Night Dinner

📺 Reece Shearsmith – Inside No.9#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/TDonWWKyCp — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Charlie Cooper – This Country

Guz Khan – Man Like Mobeen

Joseph Gilgun – Brassic

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education

Paul Ritter – Friday Night Dinner

Reece Shearsmith – Inside No 9

Mini-series

The four nominees for the Mini-Series BAFTA 👏🎬

📺 Adult Material

📺 I May Destroy You

📺 Normal People

📺 Small Axe#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/x4n0PAtQQd — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Adult Material

I May Destroy You

Normal People

Small Axe

News Coverage

Nominated for the News Coverage award 🏆📰

📺 BBC News at Ten: Prime Minister Admitted to Intensive Care

📺 Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy

📺 Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis

📺 Sky News: Inside Idlib#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/L4GNc8xI8l — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care

Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy

Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis

Sky News: Inside Idlib

Reality & Constructed Factual

The nominees for Reality & Constructed Factual 👏🏡

📺 MasterChef: The Professionals

📺 Race Across the World

📺 The School That Tried to End Racism

📺 The Write Offs#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Iy8khHTeC2 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

MasterChef: The Professionals

Race Across The World

The School That Tried To End Racism

The Write Offs

Scripted Comedy

Nominated for the Scripted Comedy BAFTA 📃😂

📺 Ghosts

📺 Inside No. 9

📺 Man Like Mobeen

📺 This Country#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/zsTpM2e807 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Ghosts

Inside No 9

Man Like Mobeen

This Country

Short-form Programme

The four nominees for Short Form Programme 👏📺

📺 CripTales

📺 Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Bans with Learning Disabilities

📺 The Main Part

📺 They Saw the Sun First#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/9M0Bvsc4r6 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Criptales

Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band With Learning Disabilities

The Main Part

They Saw The Sun First

Single Documentary

Nominated in the Single Documentary category 👏🔎

📺 American Murder: The Family Next Door

📺 Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me

📺 Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)

📺 Surviving Covid#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/8yxfoOcTDt — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me

Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)

Surviving Covid

Single Drama

The four nominees up for the Single Drama BAFTA 🏆🎭

📺 Anthony

📺 BBW (On The Edge)

📺 Sitting in Limbo

📺 The Windermere Children#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/BZWJxntxYC — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Anthony

BBW (On The Edge)

Sitting In Limbo

The Windermere Children

Soap & Continuing Drama

The nominees in the Soap & Continuing Drama category 📺🎭

📺 Casualty

📺 Coronation Street

📺 EastEnders

📺 Hollyoaks#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/MwBNgOjjsS — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Casualty

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Hollyoaks

Specialist Factual

Nominated for the Specialist Factual award 🏆👀

📺 Extinction: The Facts

📺 Putin: A Russian Spy Story

📺 The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty

📺 The Surgeon’s Cut#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/5tdxGPLFrb — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Extinction: The Facts

Putin: A Russian Spy Story

The Rise Of The Murdoch Dynasty

The Surgeon’s Cut

Sport

The nominees in our Sport category 👏🎾

📺 Bahrain Grand Prix

📺 England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup

📺 England V West Indies Test Cricket

📺 London Marathon 2020#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/EfE8SZdGvR — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Bahrain Grand Prix

England v France: The Final Of Autumn Nations Cup

England v West Indies Test Cricket

London Marathon 2020

Supporting Actor

The six nominees for Supporting Actor 🏆🎭

📺 Kunal Nayyar - Criminal: UK

📺 Malachi Kirby - Small Axe

📺 Michael Sheen - Quiz

📺 Micheal Ward - Small Axe

📺 Rupert Everett - Adult Material

📺 Tobias Menzies - The Crown#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/FDwHoA5WuH — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Kunal Nayyar – Criminal: UK

Malachi Kirby – Small Axe

Michael Sheen – Quiz

Micheal Ward – Small Axe

Rupert Everett – Adult Material

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Supporting Actress

The six nominees for Supporting Actress 🏆🎭

📺 Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

📺 Leila Farzad - I Hate Suzie

📺 Rakie Ayola - Anthony

📺 Siena Kelly - Adult Material

📺 Sophie Okonedo - Criminal: UK

📺 Weruche Opia - I May Destroy You#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/PFTAiY1bHc — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Leila Farzad – I Hate Suzie

Rakie Ayola – Anthony

Siena Kelly – Adult Material

Sophie Okonedo – Criminal: UK

Weruche Opia – I May Destroy You

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)

Virgin Media's #MustSeeMoment nominees! From storylines that reflect harrowing realities to viral sensations, these are the moments that got us talking in 2020



📺 Bridgerton

📺 Britain’s Got Talent

📺 EastEnders

📺 Gogglebox

📺 The Mandalorian

📺 Nigella#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/be9D3Nj1Nt — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 27, 2021

Bridgerton – Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown

Britain’s Got Talent – Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020

EastEnders – Gray kills Chantelle

Gogglebox – Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat – Mee-cro-wah-vay

The Mandalorian – Luke Skywalker arrives