Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 14:31

Binky Felstead welcomes baby boy with fiance Max Darnton

The couple announced their engagement last year.
Binky Felstead welcomes baby boy with fiance Max Darnton

Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Reality star Binky Felstead has given birth to a baby boy.

The Made In Chelsea star (30) announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and fiance Max Darnton cradling the newborn.

She wrote: “OUR BOY!!! 04.06.21. 22.38. 8.8lbs.”

In the photo Felstead smiles for the camera as she breastfeeds while Darnton looks down at the baby with his hand on his fiancee’s arm.

She already shares a daughter, India, with her ex-partner Josh “JP” Patterson, who also appeared on E4 show Made In Chelsea.

Felstead announced that she was engaged to Darnton in September.

The couple revealed on Boxing Day that they were expecting a baby.

The pair met at Oxfordshire members’ club Soho Farmhouse at the start of last year.

More in this section

Lottie Ryan welcomes baby boy Lottie Ryan welcomes baby boy
Self-drawn caricature by Kurt Cobain fetches more than €230,000 at auction Self-drawn caricature by Kurt Cobain fetches more than €230,000 at auction
Millie Mackintosh expecting second child Millie Mackintosh expecting second child
Harvey Weinstein can be extradited to California, judge rules

Harvey Weinstein can be extradited to California, judge rules

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more