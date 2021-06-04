Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 19:34

Rapper Nines charged with drug offences

The rapper was arrested on Thursday.
Rapper Nines charged with drug offences

Tom Horton, PA

Rapper Nines has been charged with four drug offences in the UK.

The musician, real name Courtney Freckleton, was arrested on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The 31-year-old was charged alongside Jason Thompson (35) of Forham Road, Barnet in north London.

The pair have been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply cannabis and conspiracy to import a controlled Class B drug.

They have also been charged with trying to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property.

Last year, Nines topped the UK album chart with Crabs In A Bucket.

The album was the London rapper’s third release.

More in this section

Lottie Ryan welcomes baby boy Lottie Ryan welcomes baby boy
Self-drawn caricature by Kurt Cobain fetches more than €230,000 at auction Self-drawn caricature by Kurt Cobain fetches more than €230,000 at auction
Millie Mackintosh expecting second child Millie Mackintosh expecting second child
Harvey Weinstein can be extradited to California, judge rules

Harvey Weinstein can be extradited to California, judge rules

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more