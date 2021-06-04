Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 08:06

Ed Sheeran reportedly to perform at venue close to his heart

The pop star has been teasing new music.
By Keiran Southern, PA

Ed Sheeran will perform at the home of Ipswich Town football club later this month, it has been reported.

The pop star has been on an extended break following the birth of his daughter and has not released new music since 2019.

Sheeran has been teasing new material on social media and according to The Sun will perform at TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 Show on June 25th.

Ed Sheeran will reportedly perform at the home of his beloved football club Ipswich Town (Martin Rickett/PA)

The concert is said to be at Portman Road, home of the singer’s beloved Ipswich Town.

Sheeran, 30, told the Sun: “I can’t wait to perform at TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 Show live from Portman Road.

“It’s a place I love and I’m looking forward to performing some fan faves as well as my new track for the first time.”

On Thursday Sheeran hinted at a collaboration with Friends actress Courteney Cox after sharing a video of them making music together.

In the video, Sheeran and Cox, 56, sit side by side at a piano as she plays and he strums the guitar and begins to sing.

He captioned the video: “25th June.”

Sheeran released the No.6 Collaborations Project in July 2019, which featured artists including Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello and Travis Scott.

His album ÷ arrived in 2017 and included the songs Castle On The Hill, Galway Girl and Shape Of You.

