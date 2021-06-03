Two celebrities have identities revealed in The Masked Dancer double elimination

By Tom Horton, PA

Zoe Ball and Christopher Dean have had their identities revealed in The Masked Dancer.

The pair were both unmasked in a double elimination during Thursday’s episode of the ITV show.

David Walliams, who was a guest on the show, was the only member of the celebrity panel to correctly guess broadcaster Ball’s identity.

None of the panellists successfully identified ice skater Dean after missing clues about his former career as a policeman and his skating partner Jayne Torvill.

After being unmasked in front of the audience Ball, who was disguised as Llama, said the programme was “crackers”.

She added: “You’ve got a massive, huge head, this huge nose and I’m wearing breeches, which are not desperately flattering, but I have had so much fun.

“It’s been such a laugh, I had such fun trotting about and anyone who’s thinking of doing it, do it.”

Dean, who was unveiled as Beagle, said appearing on the programme had been “great fun”.

“It’s nice to finally be able to breathe again,” he said.

“I’m getting on a bit now and new challenges are always nice to take on. I’m 63 this year.”

He added: “Thank you for tonight because my knees are starting to give up.”

Incorrect guesses about Dean’s identity included Simon Webbe from Blue and former footballer Gary Lineker.

Squirrel, Carwash, Frog, Scarecrow, Zip and Knickerbocker Glory remain in the competition.

ITV show The Masked Dancer, a spin-off from hit series The Masked Singer, sees celebrities perform routines disguised in elaborate costumes as the panel of Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan try to guess their identities.

The last episode of The Masked Dancer saw former ski jumper Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards revealed as Rubber Chicken.

Burlesque star Dita Von Teese, singer Louise Redknapp and Diversity star Jordan Banjo have also previously had their identities revealed on the programme.

The Masked Dancer continues on ITV at 7.30pm on Friday.