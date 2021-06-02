Blue star Lee Ryan charged with two speeding offences

By Sam Russell, PA

Blue star Lee Ryan is to stand trial charged with two speeding offences and failing to tell police who was behind the wheel.

The All Rise singer, 37, was not in court when his case was heard at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Court papers say he is charged with driving a Mercedes at 70mph in a 60mph limit on an A-road in Peterborough, Fletton Parkway, on August 8th last year.

Ryan is also charged with driving a Mercedes at 71mph on the same road on August 22nd last year.

Blue Singer Lee Ryan (Yui Mok/PA)

He is accused of failing to give Cambridgeshire Police information relating to the identification of the driver of the Mercedes.

Ryan has entered not guilty pleas to the four charges by post, the court heard, and alleges that another person was driving.

He said he had sent details to the court about what happened before he left his address, listed in court papers as being in Twickenham, the court heard.

Wednesday’s brief hearing was told Ryan moved in October last year due to coronavirus and now lives in Spain.

The matter is due to go to trial on August 19th at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

A representative for Ryan said they did not wish to comment.