Former NSYNC singer Lance Bass shares baby news

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Former NSYNC singer Lance Bass revealed he and husband Michael Turchin are expecting twins.

Bass told People magazine the couple had endured years of IVF failures, surrogacy attempts and a miscarriage but will now welcome a boy and a girl in November.

“It has been quite the journey,” Bass (42) told the outlet.

“Because of what we’ve been through the last four years, we were very cautious to get excited. And it kind of sucks because when you find out you’re pregnant, you want to celebrate with your family.

“You start planning their future in your head already, but we were so scared because we didn’t want to go through the pain again of losing them.

“We told our friends and family about the ninth week, when we finally felt comfortable. You think you’re going to jinx it or something.”

Turchin, a 34-year-old artist who married Bass in 2014, said: “We went through nine different egg donors, which is rare. We got all the way down the path of about to retrieve their eggs.

“Some just wouldn’t produce enough eggs, some weren’t good genetic matches. If you’re going to be a match, you don’t want to even risk it.”

Turchin has a twin sister and the couple said they knew they wanted twins.

They each fertilised one of the embryos, they told People.

To announce the news, the couple also shared a Halloween-themed video on social media.