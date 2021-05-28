Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 11:18

Kim Kardashian West reveals she tested positive for Covid-19

The reality TV star was studying for a law exam.
Kim Kardashian West reveals she tested positive for Covid-19

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kim Kardashian West revealed she tested positive for Covid-19 before taking her law exam.

The star said her son, five-year-old Saint, caught the virus at school late last year and may have passed it to her while she was caring for him.

Her other three children also tested positive and filming for the family’s reality TV show was shut down for two weeks.

The positive test was revealed in the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which followed the billionaire businesswoman during her studies for a law exam, a test she previously failed.

“We’re supposed to be doing 12-hour study sessions every day leading up to the test, and I’ve just been feeling so sick and so just awful with Covid that I can hardly even get out of bed and study,” she said, listing symptoms including coughing, exhaustion and fever.

The 40-year-old decided to take the test.

Afterwards, she said: “That was the hardest thing I’ve ever, ever had to do. I definitely feel like I knew more this time on the test than last time on the test.

“I feel really confident about that. If I do pass, it’s a miracle, because I had Covid.”

This week she wrote on social media: “Unfortunately I haven’t passed yet, but I’m not giving up and I’m preparing to take it again soon.”

After the episode aired, Kardashian West denied reports the family contracted the virus following their controversial island holiday in October.

“Nobody caught Covid from the trip,” she tweeted. “Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first.

“I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him.”

More in this section

Ben Stiller arrives in Poland to meet Ukrainian refugees Ben Stiller arrives in Poland to meet Ukrainian refugees
Liverpool offers to host Eurovision Song Contest and honour Ukraine Liverpool offers to host Eurovision Song Contest and honour Ukraine
Riverdance returns to Dublin after two-year pandemic hiatus Riverdance returns to Dublin after two-year pandemic hiatus
Movie review: Lightyear is one of Pixar’s fluffier and more forgettable offerings

Movie review: Lightyear is one of Pixar’s fluffier and more forgettable offerings

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more