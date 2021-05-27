Katie Taylor, Adam King and Irish Olympic hopefuls among Late Late guests

James Cox

As Ireland's Olympic hopefuls prepare to head to Japan this summer, Ryan Tubridy will speak with Irish Olympic medallists and rising stars of the future in a special final Late Late Show of the season.

World champion boxer and Olympic gold medallist Katie Taylor will speak to Ryan for her first in-depth Late Late Show interview since turning professional five years ago.

As they enter the final weeks of preparation for Tokyo 2021, Ryan will be joined by Team Ireland Athletes including Natalya Coyle (modern pentathlon), Brendan Irvine (flyweight boxer), Nhat Hguyen (badminton), Aoife Cooke (marathon runner), and Rhys McClenaghan (gymnast), as they discuss their journey to the Olympics.

Trica Heberle, Chef de Mission Team Ireland, and Peter Sherrard, CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, will also be in studio to discuss the unprecedented hurdles faced to get to the Olympic Games this year.

As she celebrates 21 years since taking a silver medal in one of the most thrilling finals of Sydney 2000, Ryan will talk to Sonia O'Sullivan from her new base in the USA about her incredible Olympic medal win.

Star of The Late Late Toy Show Adam King returns with his family and news of a special gift from a very important person which was hand-delivered to their home in Cork.

After the success of the recent Commitments music feature, The Late Late Show Soul Band is back. This time fronted by Lucia Evans, the band will treat us to brilliant live music to close out the season.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, May 28th at 9.35pm.