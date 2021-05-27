Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 14:55

Kelly Clarkson to takeover Ellen DeGeneres’ slot on US daytime TV

The Ellen DeGeneres Show premiered in 2003 and will end in spring 2022.
Kelly Clarkson to takeover Ellen DeGeneres’ slot on US daytime TV

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kelly Clarkson will take over Ellen DeGeneres’ slot on US daytime TV, network NBC has said.

It was announced earlier this month The Ellen DeGeneres Show would come to an end next year after 19 seasons.

DeGeneres, one of the biggest names in American showbiz, had been rocked by allegations she presided over a toxic workplace environment.

Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her daytime TV show earlier this month (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros/PA)

NBC said The Kelly Clarkson Show – now in its second season – will replace DeGeneres’ programme from autumn 2022.

Clarkson’s programme is owned and produced by NBC’s syndication arm.

Tracie Wilson, executive vice president, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, said: “Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds.

“We’re working on some big plans for season three and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come.”

Singer and TV presenter Clarkson, 39, got her big break after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002.

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson will take over Ellen DeGeneres’ slot on US daytime TV (Isabel Infantes/PA)

DeGeneres, 63, revealed she was stepping down earlier this month and said the decision was driven by “instinct”.

The host said she had known she would walk away after 19 seasons when she signed her most recent deal two years ago.

DeGeneres, who has been married to actress Portia de Rossi since 2008, also dismissed claims she was quitting due to the toxic workplace allegations.

Senior producers on the show were sacked last year and DeGeneres apologised to her staff after an internal review by Warner Bros found “deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management”.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show premiered in 2003 and will end in spring 2022.

More in this section

Ben Stiller arrives in Poland to meet Ukrainian refugees Ben Stiller arrives in Poland to meet Ukrainian refugees
Movie review: Lightyear is one of Pixar’s fluffier and more forgettable offerings Movie review: Lightyear is one of Pixar’s fluffier and more forgettable offerings
Eurovision bosses in talks with BBC over hosting 2023 event in UK Eurovision bosses in talks with BBC over hosting 2023 event in UK
Liverpool offers to host Eurovision Song Contest and honour Ukraine

Liverpool offers to host Eurovision Song Contest and honour Ukraine

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more