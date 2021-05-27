Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 05:38

School of Rock actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident

School of Rock co-star Jack Black called the 32-year-old’s death “devastating”.
By Associated Press Reporter

Kevin Clark, who starred alongside Jack Black as drummer Freddy Jones in the 2003 movie School of Rock, was killed in a bike accident on Wednesday, police said.

The Chicago Police Department said the 32-year-old was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street.

Clark was riding east on Logan Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle heading south on Western Avenue, a witness and the driver both told responding officers, according to a crash report.

Authorities say emergency responders found Clark partially under the car. He was taken in critical condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities say the 20-year-old woman driving the car was issued several citations, but did not give additional information.

After starring in School of Rock with Black, Clark continued pursuing drumming. Most recently, he played in the band Jess Bess and the Intentions, which made its debut performance on Saturday at Legendary Wooden Nickel in the Chicago suburb of Highwood.

In a post on Instagram, Black called Clark’s death “devastating” and said he was “heartbroken” that it came too soon.

He wrote: “Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.”

In interviews, Clark said he landed his only movie role by responding to an ad in a local newspaper looking for adolescents who can play drums, keyboards and guitar.

Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie in the movie, called Clark a “big-hearted, warm human”, adding he frequently attended her stand-up and sketch comedy shows.

