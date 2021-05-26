Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 22:02

Ariana Grande shares first pictures of wedding to Dalton Gomez

The couple tied the knot earlier this month.
Ariana Grande shares first pictures of wedding to Dalton Gomez

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Ariana Grande has shared the first pictures from her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez.

The couple tied the knot in front of fewer than 20 people earlier this month

Grande, 27, announced in December she was engaged to Los Angeles real estate agent Gomez, 25.

She has now shared a first look at the nuptials, showing her in a white strapless column gown with a draped low back and white veil with a bow at the front.

In one photo the couple are kissing in front of a fireplace surrounded by candles, while in another Gomez has swept his new wife off her feet.

She captioned the shots: “5.15.21.”

She also shared photos of herself getting ready for the ceremony, having her make up done.

Another close-up black-and-white picture shows the couple kissing.

TMZ said the ceremony took place at Grande’s property in Montecito, the celebrity enclave in southern California the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also call home.

Grande shared news of her engagement on Instagram and posted a selection of pictures including one of her engagement ring.

She captioned the post “forever n then some”.

Grande began dating Gomez early last year and he featured in the music video for her lockdown-inspired single Stuck With U, which arrived in May 2020.

Confirming they were married last week, a representative for the star said: “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love.

“The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

More in this section

Led Zeppelin and Nirvana stars join line-up for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert Led Zeppelin and Nirvana stars join line-up for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Eurovision bosses in talks with BBC over hosting 2023 event in UK Eurovision bosses in talks with BBC over hosting 2023 event in UK
Drake surprises fans by revealing imminent release of seventh studio album Drake surprises fans by revealing imminent release of seventh studio album
Ben Stiller arrives in Poland to meet Ukrainian refugees

Ben Stiller arrives in Poland to meet Ukrainian refugees

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more