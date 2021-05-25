Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 18:07

Last Night In Soho trailer stars Anya Taylor-Joy as sinister 60s idol

The psychological horror is released on October 22nd.
By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Thomasin McKenzie is joined by Anya Taylor-Joy as she takes a ominous trip back in time in the trailer for Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho.

The psychological horror, Wright’s first big screen feature since Baby Driver in 2017, follows a young fashion designer named Eloise, played by McKenzie, who goes back to the 1960s while on a trip to central London.

Set to an atmospheric, slowed down version of Downtown by Petula Clark, the two-minute trailer sees Eloise encounter Sandy, her glamorous idol, played by The Queen’s Gambit star Taylor-Joy.

But all is not what it seems and Eloise is soon hunted by mysterious creatures.

Doctor Who star Matt Smith also appears as Jack, although little is revealed about his character.

Last Night In Soho marks a change in direction for director, screenwriter and producer Wright, who made his name with comedies such as Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz and Scott Pilgrim vs the World.

It also marks the final film appearance of Dame Diana Rigg, who stars as Miss Collins. She died in September 2020 aged 82.

Wright has previously said he was inspired by horror films such as Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now and Roman Polanski’s Repulsion.

Last Night In Soho is released on October 22.

