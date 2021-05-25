Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 13:33

Sarah Jessica Parker shares piece of Sex And The City history ahead of reboot

And Just Like That… will stream on HBO Max.
Sarah Jessica Parker shares piece of Sex And The City history ahead of reboot

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a piece of Sex And The City fashion history ahead of the show’s reboot.

The actress, who played Carrie Bradshaw over the show’s six seasons and two feature films, posted a picture of a damaged blue-soled Manolo Blahnik shoe.

Fans quickly realised it was from a series four episode, where Carrie’s expensive sandal was eaten by boyfriend Aiden Shaw’s dog, a puppy named Pete.

“Unearthed,” Parker, 56, captioned the post.

Parker will be joined on the HBO Max reboot – titled And Just Like That… – by co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Nixon, 55, is reprising her role as Miranda Hobbes while Davis, 56, will return as Charlotte York.

However, Kim Cattrall, who played man-eater Samantha Jones, will not be appearing in the reboot.

Rumours of a rift with Parker were fuelled when Cattrall, 64, said the cast were “never friends” and that Parker “could have been nicer” after Cattrall turned down another movie.

Sex And The City ran from 1998 to 2004.

More in this section

Britney Spears thanks Versace for making her look like a ‘princess’ for wedding Britney Spears thanks Versace for making her look like a ‘princess’ for wedding
Netflix offers first glimpse of Emma Thompson as formidable Miss Trunchbull Netflix offers first glimpse of Emma Thompson as formidable Miss Trunchbull
Lil Wayne will not perform at festival after UK Home Office refused entry Lil Wayne will not perform at festival after UK Home Office refused entry
Beyonce teases new album release next month after six-year break

Beyonce teases new album release next month after six-year break

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more