Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 10:55

Joseph Gordon-Levitt to play Uber CEO in series from Billions creators

He will play the controversial billionaire Travis Kalanick.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will play the former CEO of Uber in a drama about the ride-hailing app’s rise, it has been announced.

The US actor, known for films including Inception and The Dark Knight Rises, will star as Travis Kalanick in Super Pumped.

The series, which will chart the ascent of a Silicon Valley giant, is from Brian Koppelman and David Levien, the co-creators of hit drama Billions.

Gordon-Levitt, 40, contrasted playing controversial entrepreneur Kalanick, 44, with the role he will take in Apple TV+’s upcoming series Mr. Corman.

He tweeted: “In a way, playing Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick in this limited series is the opposite of playing the role I wrote for myself in Mr. Corman — Travis is a cruel billionaire. Josh is a kind hearted public school teacher.

“Why do we reward misanthropes more than nice guys?”

Kalanick founded Uber in 2009 alongside Garrett Camp.

A controversial figure, the billionaire was eventually ousted in a boardroom coup.

Super Pumped is an anthology series and each season will explore a story that rocked the business world, US network Showtime said.

The Uber season is based on Mike Isaac’s best-selling book Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber.

Amy Israel, executive vice president of scripted programming at Showtime, said: “Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a remarkably intelligent and charismatic actor, embodying charm with an unpredictable edge.

“We are beyond excited to see what he will bring to the role of Travis Kalanick, the hyper-brilliant and controversial CEO whose ambition and reckless drive threatened the very enterprise he was determined to build.”

