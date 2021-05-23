Lil Nas X rips crotch of leather trousers on live television

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Lil Nas X has poked fun at himself after his trousers split open on live television during an energetic pole dancing routine.

The music star was performing his hit Montero (Call Me By Your Name) on the series finale of US sketch show Saturday Night Live when he suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

He was dressed in tight leather trousers with flames over the crotch when he gyrated on the pole and looked alarmed when he realised the fabric had split.

He covered up the accident by concealing his crotch with his hand for the rest of the number.

After the show he wrote on Twitter: “NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV.

“OMFG NO.”

He added: “I wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo.”

“I know I do a lot of planned shit but ripping my pants on live television is not one of them.”

Lil Nas X, 22, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, continued: “At first I was afraid to even perform.

“Then we rehearsed for 2 weeks, then all of the dancers got removed because one had Covid and new ones had to learn the routine in 24 hours, and then I ended up ripping my pants and couldn’t finish.

“Everything happens for a reason tho lol.”

He also shared a video on TikTok of himself watching the moment back on television, wincing and laughing at the moment the fabric split.

Lil Nas X released the track in March alongside a provocative music video which featured the musician sliding down a pole into hell before giving the devil a lap dance.

The singer, who is gay, became a target of conservative criticism due to the video.

After the song’s release, he said he hoped it would further normalise being gay and help bring more LGBT+ narratives into mainstream pop music.

He is best known for the megahit Old Town Road, which topped the Billboard chart for a record 19 weeks in 2019.