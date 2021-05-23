Italy triumphs at Eurovision

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Italy won this year's Eurovision.

The competition, which was held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, after the show was cancelled in 2020, was won by Italy with rock band Maneskin’s Zitti E Buoni.

They are the first group to win the competition since 2006.

🇮🇹 Congratulations to Italy! Måneskin win the #Eurovision Song Contest with their incredible song - Zitti E Buoni🏆 @eurovision pic.twitter.com/hIU8UQ3YQI — BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 (@bbceurovision) May 22, 2021

The UK’s James Newman scored zero points from the jury vote and from the public vote, the only entry to do so.

Only way to respond to a spectacular Europe-wide boot in the bits.#Eurovision — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) May 22, 2021

JAMES NEWMAN IS A TOP LAD #Eurovision — Tom Grennan (@Tom_Grennan) May 22, 2021

I am sending this tweet to James Newman and James only. You were INCREDIBLE — michelle visage (@michellevisage) May 22, 2021

On stage after the band’s victory, Maneskin frontman Damiano David shouted into the microphone: “We just wanted to say to the whole of Europe, to the whole world, rock and roll never dies.”