Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 00:24

Italy triumphs at Eurovision

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Italy won this year's Eurovision.

The competition, which was held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, after the show was cancelled in 2020, was won by Italy with rock band Maneskin’s Zitti E Buoni.

They are the first group to win the competition since 2006.

The UK’s James Newman scored zero points from the jury vote and from the public vote, the only entry to do so.

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker wrote: “Wowsers #NilPoints

“Well done James Newman for laughing it off.

“Only way to respond to a spectacular Europe-wide boot in the bits.”

Singer Tom Grennan wrote: “JAMES NEWMAN IS A TOP LAD.”

Drag Race star Michelle Visage said: “I am sending this tweet to James Newman and James only. You were INCREDIBLE.”

On stage after the band’s victory, Maneskin frontman Damiano David shouted into the microphone: “We just wanted to say to the whole of Europe, to the whole world, rock and roll never dies.”

