Glastonbury event livestream made free after technical issues

By Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

The livestream for Glastonbury’s five-hour global event was made free after technical issues saw many ticket holders unable to access it.

The event, Live At Worthy Farm, was due to start at 7pm but many reported on social media they were unable to access the stream due to an “invalid codes” error message.

Following a nearly-two hour delay for some, the show’s co-promoters and producers, Driift Live, tweeted a viewing link saying: “We apologise to those who have not yet been able to access the stream. Here is a new link with no code to access the stream. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience.”

We apologise to those who have not yet been able to access the stream. Here is a new link with no code to access the stream. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience. https://t.co/5JUFHkIiGg @glastonbury #LiveAtWorthyFarm pic.twitter.com/fuYdtfEp5Y — Driift Live (@DriiftLive) May 22, 2021

Glastonbury festival organiser Emily Eavis shared the new link on Twitter as she apologised for the stream issues.

She tweeted: “I am so sorry about the problems with the stream tonight. If you weren’t able to get on, I’m told that the new link (http://Ink.to/ liveatworthyfarm) is working.

“We will obviously make sure we show the whole film again from tomorrow too and give you the chance to catch up on any bits you missed. I really hope you can enjoy the rest of it tonight. And, again, I’m just so sorry to anyone who’s had issues.”

Mercury Prize-winning band Wolf Alice were the first to perform at the event, which had seen people pay £20 for a ticket prior to the free stream.

On in an hour 💙

send us pics of how you're watching / what ur sipping xx@glastonbury #LiveAtWorthyFarm — Wolf Alice (@wolfalicemusic) May 22, 2021

Speaking during songs performed from the Stone Circle on Worthy Farm, singer Ellie Rowsell said: “Hello, I would say something but I’m so nervous and this is so nice”.

Wolf Alice performing for the livestreamed event (Glastonbury presents Live at Worthy Farm/PA)

Festival founder Michael Eavis delivered a spoken-word narration before Wolf Alice’s performance, which was followed by a spoken word performance from poet Kae Tempest.

Last year’s Mercury Prize winner Michael Kiwanuka performed songs Hero and Cold Little Heart during his set, while George Ezra opened his set with his popular song Blame It On Me.

George Ezra performing at Worthy Farm (Glastonbury presents Live at Worthy Farm/PA)

The event also includes performances from other well-known sites around the farm, including the Pyramid field, after the full festival was cancelled for a second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Musicians Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner – known as The Smile – are on the bill, alongside acts like Coldplay, Haim and Jorja Smith.

Saturday night’s show will support Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid, the festival’s three main charity partners.

The event is also being screened at select cinemas across the UK.