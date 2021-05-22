Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 20:06

Jedward twin ‘grateful’ after emergency surgery for ‘life-threatening’ situation

The 29-year-old twin had his appendix removed after experiencing 'excruciating pain'
Edward Grimes, one half of Irish pop duo Jedward, has said he is “grateful” after undergoing emergency surgery following a "life-threatening and scary situation”.

The 29-year-old twin said he had his appendix removed today after experiencing “excruciating pain”.

“It was a life threatening and scary situation but I’m grateful the emergency team have operated on me and stopped the agony. I’m healing and on the road to recovery,” he said in a social media post.

In another post, the singer said: “Thank you for your caring messages. I’m urging everyone to please take severe pain in the abdominal area serious as I’ve never experienced excruciating pain like this and knew something wasn’t right.

“Blood tests and CT scans indicated I needed surgery. I’m grateful it was caught in time just knowing the feeling that your body and appendix can [lead] to you poisoning yourself is insane.

“Don’t brush off key signs from your body as health is everything.”

Grimes expressed disappointment that he could not be at home to watch tonight’s Eurovision Song Contest final with his twin brother John, his family and dogs.

The identical twin brothers known as Jedward represented Ireland at the Eurovision for two years in a row.

In 2011 they performed the song “Lipstick” at Dusseldorf, finishing in 8th place in the grand final.

They followed it up with a performance of song “Waterline” in Baku in 2012, and finished 19th overall after once again succeeding to the competition's grand final.

