Kylie Jenner hits back at claims she is in ‘open relationship’ with Travis Scott

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Kylie Jenner has hit back at “disrespectful” claims she is in an open relationship with Travis Scott.

The reality star (23) and the rapper (29) have been in an on-off romance since 2017 and are parents to daughter Stormi, three.

Jenner shared a screenshot of a headline claiming the couple have “rekindled” their romance but are now in an open relationship.

She wrote: “You guys really just make up anything.”

i’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

She added: “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”

The couple have not confirmed if they are currently together but earlier this week they took their little girl on a trip to Disneyland.

Scott shared photos of him and Stormi from the outing and captioned them: “A forever ride.”

In February the pair marked Stormi’s third birthday, with Jenner writing on Instagram: “Thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can’t stop the time it’s all the little things i’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty.

“Watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years but on the other side i’m excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do. happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!”