Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 08:21

Bulletproof cancelled by Sky following Noel Clarke allegations

The police drama also starred Ashley Walters.
By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Sky has cancelled Bulletproof following allegations of misconduct against its star Noel Clarke.

The broadcaster, which has aired three series of the police drama, previously said it was halting work with the actor, director and producer following the accusations.

Clarke (45) has been accused of sexual misconduct on the set of BBC series Doctor Who, in which he starred between 2005 and 2010, and a further 20 women, who knew him in a professional capacity, have also levelled allegations against him.

Noel Clarke. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Sky has now confirmed it does not intend to produce any more series of Bulletproof, which also stars Top Boy actor Ashley Walters.

A spokesman for Sky said: “Sky will not be proceeding with any further series of Bulletproof.”

Walters (38) previously said in a statement on social media that he was “in shock and deeply saddened by what I have heard on a multitude of levels”.

He added: “I could never condone behaviour of this nature neither in nor out of the workplace, and whilst Noel has been a friend and colleague for several years, I cannot stand by and ignore these allegations.”

Clarke has said he “vehemently” denies allegations of sexual misconduct or criminal behaviour, but will be seeking professional help and has apologised “deeply” for his actions.

Bafta suspended his membership and his recent outstanding British contribution to cinema award after allegations were published in The Guardian.

The Academy has sought to clarify to members why it proceeded with plans to celebrate the actor at the recent film awards despite being aware of some allegations.

