Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 17:10

Irish viewers will be able to watch Friends reunion special on Sky

The special will be available to air on demand from 8am while it will be shown on Sky One at 8pm on the 27th. 
Irish viewers will be able to watch Friends reunion special on Sky

James Cox

Fans of iconic sitcom Friends are looking forward to an upcoming reunion special including the full cast.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer filmed the reunion show on the set of the hit series which first aired in the 90s.

The show airs on HBO Max in the United States, and it was initially uncertain when it would be available in Ireland and the UK.

However, Sky have confirmed it will be available to Irish viewers on Thursday, May 27th.

The special will be available to air on demand from 8am while it will be shown on Sky One at 8pm on the 27th.

The Friends special will also be available on streaming service NOW.

The cast will not be in character and will appear as themselves in the special, which was repeatedly delayed by the pandemic and was originally set to arrive in May last year.

They returned to stage 24 at Warner Bros studios, where they filmed for 10 years from 1994, to film the special.

The trailer showed the stars wandering around the set at Warner Bros Studios, taking part in a trivia game and doing a table read of well-known scenes.

James Corden appears in the special and asked the cast for their verdicts on one of Friends’ most contentious issues – were Ross and Rachel on a break?

Aniston, who played Rachel Green, answered yes, only for LeBlanc, who played Joey, to reply “bullshit”.

“We have such a bond from this show,” Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, said.

Schwimmer, who starred as Ross Geller, added: “Everyone was so perfectly cast.” — Additional reporting from Press Association  

More in this section

Amber Heard says she does not blame jury in Johnny Depp defamation case
Castleford release Jacques O’Neill from contract ahead of Love Island appearance Castleford release Jacques O’Neill from contract ahead of Love Island appearance
Billie Eilish pauses London show and voices concern for safety of fans Billie Eilish pauses London show and voices concern for safety of fans
Love Island rocked after shock first recoupling

Love Island rocked after shock first recoupling

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more