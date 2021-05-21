Irish viewers will be able to watch Friends reunion special on Sky

James Cox

Fans of iconic sitcom Friends are looking forward to an upcoming reunion special including the full cast.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer filmed the reunion show on the set of the hit series which first aired in the 90s.

The show airs on HBO Max in the United States, and it was initially uncertain when it would be available in Ireland and the UK.

However, Sky have confirmed it will be available to Irish viewers on Thursday, May 27th.

🎬 Friends Reunion Official Trailer: pic.twitter.com/8bFEi78AJ7 — Inside Friends (@insidefriends) May 19, 2021

The special will be available to air on demand from 8am while it will be shown on Sky One at 8pm on the 27th.

The Friends special will also be available on streaming service NOW.

The cast will not be in character and will appear as themselves in the special, which was repeatedly delayed by the pandemic and was originally set to arrive in May last year.

They returned to stage 24 at Warner Bros studios, where they filmed for 10 years from 1994, to film the special.

The trailer showed the stars wandering around the set at Warner Bros Studios, taking part in a trivia game and doing a table read of well-known scenes.

James Corden appears in the special and asked the cast for their verdicts on one of Friends’ most contentious issues – were Ross and Rachel on a break?

Aniston, who played Rachel Green, answered yes, only for LeBlanc, who played Joey, to reply “bullshit”.

“We have such a bond from this show,” Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, said.

Schwimmer, who starred as Ross Geller, added: “Everyone was so perfectly cast.” — Additional reporting from Press Association