Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 11:03

Soap fans offered chance of one-night-only stay in Coronation Street

Visitors will be taken on a private tour of the Coronation Street set, staying next door to the famous Rovers Return Inn.
Soap fans offered chance of one-night-only stay in Coronation Street

Emily Chudy, PA

Coronation Street is opening its doors to two guests for one night only, staying next door to the famous Rovers Return Inn.

The temporary Airbnb – a self-contained pop-up house – will be situated in the heart of the street, with guests taken on a private tour of the set followed by a hotpot dinner while watching classic Corrie episodes.

The area will include exteriors of Coronation Street sights including Preston’s Petals, The Kabin, and Fiz and Tyrone’s.

 

“What fan of Coronation Street hasn’t had a dream where you find yourself transported into the show itself, wandering around the houses of your best-loved characters? I certainly have,” head of continuing drama John Whiston said.

“This unique stay gives you the chance to do just that, stay the night and wake up right next to the Rovers Return.

“What better way to celebrate Britain opening up again than your very own staycation on the nation’s favourite street.”

The bookable date will become available on the Airbnb website on Wednesday, May 26th at 1pm, and will be offered on a first-come first-served basis.

More in this section

Millie Mackintosh expecting second child Millie Mackintosh expecting second child
Lottie Ryan welcomes baby boy Lottie Ryan welcomes baby boy
TV rivals Piers Morgan and Dan Walker meet on the golf course TV rivals Piers Morgan and Dan Walker meet on the golf course
Self-drawn caricature by Kurt Cobain fetches more than €230,000 at auction

Self-drawn caricature by Kurt Cobain fetches more than €230,000 at auction

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more