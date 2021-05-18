Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 09:12

Emma Watson returns to social media to address engagement rumours

She had not tweeted since August.
Emma Watson returns to social media to address engagement rumours

Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Emma Watson has returned to social media to address rumours about her career and personal life.

The Harry Potter star (31) tweeted for the first time since August to apparently dismiss reports she was engaged to partner Leo Robinton.

There had also been claims Watson had stepped back from acting, though her representative dismissed that speculation in February.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Watson moved to reassure her followers.

She said: “Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue.

“If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you.

“In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are – failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people.”

Emma Watson
Emma Watson’s representative dismissed rumours she was taking a step back from acting (Yui Mok/PA)

Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, added: “I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well. E Xx.”

The Little Women star is said to have been dating businessman Robinton since 2019.

In an interview with Vogue published in November of that year, Watson said she was “self-partnered,” not single.

Earlier this year a newspaper reported Watson had gone “dormant”.

However, Jason Weinberg, her manager, dismissed the claims.

He said: “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t.”

More in this section

Millie Mackintosh expecting second child Millie Mackintosh expecting second child
Lottie Ryan welcomes baby boy Lottie Ryan welcomes baby boy
TV rivals Piers Morgan and Dan Walker meet on the golf course TV rivals Piers Morgan and Dan Walker meet on the golf course
Self-drawn caricature by Kurt Cobain fetches more than €230,000 at auction

Self-drawn caricature by Kurt Cobain fetches more than €230,000 at auction

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more