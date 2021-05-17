Ariana Grande ties the knot with Dalton Gomez in surprise wedding

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Ariana Grande has tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in a “tiny and intimate” wedding.

The 27-year-old pop star said “I do” in front of less than 20 people over the weekend.

Grande announced in December she was engaged to Los Angeles real estate agent Gomez (25).

Confirming they were married, a representative for the star said: “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

TMZ said the ceremony took place at Grande’s property in Montecito, the celebrity enclave in southern California That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also call home.

Grande shared news of her engagement on Instagram and posted a selection of pictures including one of her engagement ring.

She captioned the post: “forever n then some.”

Grande began dating Gomez early last year and he featured in the music video for her lockdown-inspired single Stuck With U, which arrived in May 2020.

In August, she wished him happy birthday with a gushing Instagram post.

She shared a series of videos, including two clips showing Gomez gently kissing her on the cheek while in another he tried to imitate Hollywood giant John Wayne during a game of Heads Up.

Grande captioned the post: “hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days i love u.”

In April, she shared touching pictures of the pair’s life together, including them sharing a kiss under the stars.

She wrote alongside the snaps: “!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u.”

Saturday, May 22nd, will mark four years since a terrorist detonated a suicide bomb following a Grande performance at the Manchester Arena, killing 22 innocent people.

Grande was previously engaged to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, while she was also in relationships with the late rapper Mac Miller and hip hop star Big Sean.