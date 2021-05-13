Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 21:12

Scarlett Moffatt reveals Caroline Flack offered her support over trolling

TV regular Moffatt faced negative comments about her appearance after appearing on a Love Island spin-off.
By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Scarlett Moffatt has recalled how Caroline Flack offered her support when she faced criticism online following an appearance on Love Island: Aftersun.

The TV personality, who won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016, has recently spoken candidly about how she has been targeted by social media trolls and turned to the Samaritans at her lowest point.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, the 30-year-old told how she wore a dress with a low neckline during filming for the ITV spin-off, in which celebrity fans discuss the events of the reality dating series.

Caroline Flack documentary
Caroline Flack (Matt Crossick/PA)

After her appearance, which took place in Palma Nova, Mallorca, Moffatt faced a wave of negative messages on Twitter and was scared to take her flight back to the UK.

However, former Love Island host Flack, who took her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020, told her to ignore the comments.

Moffatt said: “After the show, I found out people were saying I should go and die, that they’d had to turn the TV off because I upset them so much because I was ugly.

“There were thousands of comments.

“It was just horrific, I didn’t want to leave the house.

“I was in Palma Nova where it was filmed and I didn’t want to get on the flight back home.

“I remember feeling so embarrassed and going to the trailer after we finished filming and Twitter just exploded.

“All these nasty comments and articles.”

Moffatt praised Flack for her support, adding: “I remember being with Caroline and just crying and her saying, ‘Just ignore them’.

“It was awful.”

– Anyone struggling to cope can call Samaritans free of charge on 116 123 (UK and Ireland), email jo@samaritans.org or visit the Samaritans website.

