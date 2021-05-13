Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 20:35

Friends reunion special finally gets a release date

Jennifer Aniston wrote: ‘Could we BE any more excited?!’
Friends reunion special finally gets a release date

By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

The highly anticipated Friends reunion special will arrive on streaming service HBO Max on May 27th, it has been confirmed.

A teaser video shared on social media showed the six original cast members — Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — walking arm-in-arm across a studio lot.

The video was accompanied by a down-tempo version of the US sitcom’s theme, I’ll Be There for You by The Rembrandts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MedRN92V6lE

Playing on the episode title format throughout the 10 series, a caption described the special as “The One Where We Get to See Our Favorites Back Together Again”.

Cox, who played Monica Geller, wrote on Instagram: “This kind of thing doesn’t happen every year, or even every 10, or 15 years. I feel so blessed to have had a chance to reunite with my Friends… and it was better than ever.”

“Finally! Had a blast with the cast and a solid nap with LeBlanc,” said Schwimmer, who played palaeontologist Ross Geller.

Aniston, best known as Rachel Green, said: “It’s official! The #FriendsReunion premieres May 27th on @HBOMax — could we BE any more excited?!”

“So great to see you everyone,” wrote LeBlanc, who played hapless actor Joey Tribbiani.

The cast will not be in character and will appear as themselves in the special, which was repeatedly delayed because of the pandemic after originally being set to arrive on the HBO Max streaming platform in May last year.

Friends ran for 10 series from 1994 and remains one of the most popular shows on TV.

More in this section

Lottie Ryan welcomes baby boy Lottie Ryan welcomes baby boy
Millie Mackintosh expecting second child Millie Mackintosh expecting second child
TV rivals Piers Morgan and Dan Walker meet on the golf course TV rivals Piers Morgan and Dan Walker meet on the golf course
Self-drawn caricature by Kurt Cobain fetches more than €230,000 at auction

Self-drawn caricature by Kurt Cobain fetches more than €230,000 at auction

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more