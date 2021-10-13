The Holly Bough has been an annual tradition in Cork since 1897.



In that time, it has become a staple of the Christmas season in city and county, and among the diaspora around the world.

It has appeared in all 124 years since it began, apart from a few years during the world wars, and in 1948, when there was a paper shortage. The oldest copy in Cork City Library is from 1924.



The Holly Bough contains a plethora of historical stories and photographs about Cork and its people, as well as festive articles, a food & drink section, a junior section including puzzles, fictional short stories and poems by local people, and a sports section.