Reggie, Dolly, and teddy bears too... at Cork's theatres this week

REGGIE’S Guide To Social Climbing continues to attract capacity audiences at the Everyman, which is hardly surprising since he holds the key to that great question of today - how to climb into the upper echelons of Cork cultural society.

You want to be at the top, you gotta go learn from the master! Until Sunday, March 19, Wed-Fri and Sun at 8pm, Sat 5pm and 9pm.

On Thursday and Friday next week, a treat for young theatregoers, The Teddy Bears’ Picnic by Louis Lovett. Theodor is a detective who found Timbuktu and a two-headed llama that lives in Peru. Now Theo’s hot on the trail of the famous teddy bears’ picnic. Can you help him find it? Sure, bring your own teddy bear along! Thur at 10.15am and 12.15pm, Fri at 10.15am.

Booking for Everyman on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

Dermot Whelan is in the Opera House

Cliona Hagen brings The Dolly Songbook to the Opera House tonight, showcasing the incredible number of hits from perhaps the world’s most famous country singer, the great Dolly Parton.

On Saturday night, marking Paddy’s Weekend, the legendary Kilfenora Ceili Band will be lifting the roof, while the following Wednesday, Mar 22, Today FM star and comedian Dermot Whelan will be in with his unique, stress-busting show, Mind Full.

And advance notice that the very popular Cork Proms concert series will be taking place at the Opera House over Easter weekend and beyond (April 6-9 and 12/13.)

Beethoven, Broadway, The Beatles, is the overall title of the series, with Beethoven featured on the 6th, Broadway on the 8th & 9th, and the Beatles on 12th and 13th. Take your pick or, better still, get to them all!

Booking for the Opera House on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

Last chance to see An Phéacóg at Cork Arts Theatre today, with performances at 11am, 2pm, and 7pm. Written by Sinéad Crowley and Antóin Ó Dúllaing, it’s the story (in Irish) of students in Gaelcholáiste Phroinsias Naofa who have been studying for their Leaving Cert - some harder than others.

Three friends are looking forward to graduating together but when one takes things a step too far, a lot more than graduation is at stake… Good stuff for all ages.

Saturday brings Encore, a musical theatre cabaret by ACA students, while next Tues-Sat, CADA is in with Unmasked - described as an evening of pure drama, showcasing the talent of its many students. Or perhaps it would be more accurate to say ‘evenings’ as there is a different show scheduled for each performance. Check them out on the CAT website: www.corkartstheatre.com or ring 021 450 5624 for tickets.

Now here’s something different. You have a chance to experience Nordic interpretations of French symbolist poetry at the Triskel on Paddy’s Weekend.

Norwegian artist Susanna is a three-times winner of her own country’s Grammy awards, and puts out her music on her own label, SusannaSonata. Based in Oslo, the singer/songwriter formed her Susanna and the Magical Orchestra duo in 2000 for exquisite, minimalistic interpretations of pop songs.

Saturday, March 18 at 8pm. Tickets at www.triskelartscentre.ie.

The 60th West Cork Drama Festival is in full swing now down at Rossmore, and there are just three more nights to go - tonight, Friday and Saturday, when those fateful final decisions will be known.

Tonight sees Gaggin Drama Group with Nobody’s Talking to Me, by Tommy Marron; tomorrow it’s the Wayside Players with Keane’s classic, The Field; and on Saturday, Clontarf Players with Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest. Nine plays they’ve had, and adjudicator Brendan Murray will have been busy assessing each of them, direction, acting, staging, the lot, to see who comes top and will go on to the national finals. Be there to have your own opinion!

Call 086 448 1086 or see www.rossmoretheatre.com for further info and tickets.