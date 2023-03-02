Lil Yachty lays down a marker

Lil Yachty has always been a very interesting rapper and the self-proclaimed ‘Bubblegum Trap’ king has come up with another much talked about project in Let’s Start Here On the face of it, the album looks like a big departure, and it’s got a real live psychedelic rock sound to it, which is attracting a lot of positive criticism from people who are normally fairly dismissive of trap.

It’s true that it’s more unconventional than some of his previous releases, but I think it’s important to recognise that the trap genre has been innovative itself for many years, and it will continue to evolve with or without outside acceptance or appreciation.

Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, Migos, Future, Metro Boomin’ and many more, have consistently produced some of the most engaging music of the last 15 years, and even the bigger names like Kanye, Drake and the Weeknd have often been leaning heavy on the trap for their best releases over that period. Lil Yachty will probably now gain more attention and kudos from the outside world because he blends more styles into the mix, but even a cursory look at those artists mentioned above will demonstrate that when it comes to innovation, trap music has been constantly at the forefront.

Rap fans of my generation are sometimes fairly dismissive of some of the more modern day sub-genres of the music, such as trap and drill. They will grudgingly jump on the odd name, such as Kendrick Lamar, who is fairly undeniable no matter where you stand. But where would Kendrick’s music be without the modern day production values of those who helped shape his sound? Trap music has been at the heart of it from day one. It’s more trap than 90s boom bap, the sound which many rap fans of an older generation yearn for incessantly. It’s possible to marry the two, and love the two.

Kendrick has developed not so much a sound, but a whole catalogue of amazing classic albums, that blur the lines between trap, soul, rock, jazz and all sorts of other genres. One of the greatest r&b artists of our generation, SZA, has moved smoothly between such genres too, and there are many more men and women doing the same, including perhaps the best of them all, Frank Ocean. One of the biggest albums of the last 10 years, Astroworld, by Travis Scott, was another great album, rich in scope and ambition, and which also was acclaimed by non rap fans for its exploration of more psychedelic sonic landscapes.

Sometimes the commentary on these albums is curious, as reviewers rush to acknowledge the outside influence of participants such as James Blake, who contributed beautifully to Astroworld.

The Tame Impala influence is big on the Yachty album too, but it should be remembered that great artists such as James Blake and Kevin Parker are influenced by hip-hop culture too.

And the psychedelic history of black music runs really deep. When I was listening to this Yachty record it actually reminded me more of groups such as Parliament and Funkadelic more than anything else, as there is a conscious effort to go for a freeform and free-spirited musical excursion.

These excursions often have a better chance of crossing over into the white mainstream. Outkast’s Speakerboxx/The Love Below was a complex record that made a huge impact, even if it did sometimes divide their own fanbase. It was their most successful album to date, and it reached more non-rap fans than anyone could have imagined. Again, for me, it followed a lineage in black music that could have encompassed anyone from Miles and Coltrane to George Clinton and Jimi Hendrix. It’s a brave and great set of recordings, but they had been brave since day one.

Kanye is another artist who has always been quick to do what is least expected. Nearly ever step of his musical journey involved a step to the left or a step off track, sometimes with almost irreparable damage to his fanbase. I remember defending 808s and Heartbreaks here at the time of its release, and I also remember many of the mainstream publications changing their opinion on it as it’s reputation grew.

His Jesus is King album never got the same reevaluation, but you have to admire artists who are brave and step outside the regular realm now and then. Lil Yachty deserves respect for a strong album, but it’s time that trap as a whole is recognised for being probably the most important sound of 21st century hip-hop.