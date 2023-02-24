Afro-beat rising in the mainstream

The global rise of the modern afro-beats sound continues unabated and this week the high profile NBA all star game half time show featured an all Nigerian line-up of three of the genres biggest stars. Tems, Rema and Burna Boy performed at what what another landmark move for a music genre which has spread far beyond Africa in the last 10 years.

This modern African sound is also known as Afro-pop and despite its many links it’s distinct from the original afrobeat sound that emerged from Nigeria in the 70s.

This original afro-beat genre was best demonstrated by the iconic Fela Kuti, who blended funk, soul, jazz and other genres with a very distinctive african soundscape that included many chants. Seething social commentary brought many brushes with the authorities, and Fela Kuti remains a legend of music worldwide. Two of his kids, Femi and Seun, have continued to spread this legacy with their distinctive takes on the afrobeat sound, and Seun visited here most recently at last year’s Jazz festival, playing an amazing gig ‘Live in St Luke’s. He still plays with Egypt 80, his father’s group, though Fela himself died in 1997.

The modern afro-pop groove, which we refer to as Afro-beats, has got many similarities, but also many differences. One of its leading artists, Burna Boy, has been particularly influenced by the great Fela, and has sampled and interpolated his music liberally, while many other western african artists have been inspired by the original afro and high-life sounds too. These sounds originated in Ghana during its colonial past, and its history goes well beyond Fela and co.

During the explosion of jazz and other genres, lots of west African music became influential abroad, and many American jazz artists became influenced by it too. In modern day terms, afro-beats has also been influenced and helped influence music from outside africa.

The relationship between African and Jamaican music is quite close, and modern afro-beats and dancehall overlap quite freely.

Africans such as Davido, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and many more, have often teamed up with some of dancehalls biggest stars, including Spice, Kranium, Popcaan, Busy Signal and many others. The rhythms and vibe flow effortlessly together and, as a DJ, I’ve always found it natural to blend afro and jamaican tunes on the dance floor.

Like dancehall, afro-beats is also enjoying some big crossover moments, and many of pop musics biggest names are now on board.

This is a natural development with any music that creates a hype, and big artists are always keen to expand their audiences, especially in newer territories.

The likes of Drake and Skepta have a long history of collaborations with afro stars, and both of them featured on the amazing “Ojuelegba” remix with Wizkid about seven or eight years ago. Drake enlisted Wizkid on “One Dance” too, which became a huge global smash, and he has dipped freely into the world of both dancehall and afro-beats on many subsequent tracks.

In recent times pop features by Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande and many more, have helped further propel hits by Wizkid, Fireboy DML and Rema into the mainstream, but it would be disrespectful to give these enterprising pop stars the credit for blowing up the genre worldwide.

All of these tracks were becoming global hits anyway, and the remixes just gave them some extra impetus, though each of the original tracks were arguably even better first day. Tems, who exploded worldwide after featuring with Wizkid on “Essence”, also provided the base for Future and Drake’s smash “Wait for U”, with her single “Higher”. She penned the classic “Free Mind” too, and has recently written for Rihanna. Her r&b style is very accessible to american audiences, and she will have a huge career there.

But there are many many more. The pop crossovers, including C-Kay and even the afro-house banger “Jerusalema” by Master KG, will continue, as will the other related afro music genres, like Amapiano, which is an irresistible deep house afro vibe that emerged in South Africa over the last 15 years or so. As Tik-tok and other social media continues to influence, these genres will continue to explode way beyond the traditional audience of the african diaspora worldwide. But afro-beats itself will get bigger and bigger.

Tems, Wiz, Burna, Yemi, Davido, Rema, Fireboy, Joeboy, Asake, Adekenle, Ayra Starr, Tekno, Tiwa, Olamide and many many more will become even bigger names in the next few years.