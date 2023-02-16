There’s something for all ages on Cork stages this week

THAT great musical event for schools is back! Evelyn Grant and the Cork Pops Orchestra are retuning to Cork City Hall from Tuesday February 28 to Thursday March 2 with a wonderfully varied programme at 10am and 12 noon. Four of these school shows are already sold out, we hear, but there is still some availability on Wednesday March 1 at both shows. Keith Hanley ‘Voice of Ireland’ will be there in person, plus DJ Dashka and six year old singer Emma Sophia, who, you will recall, joined Evelyn and the Cork Pops Orchestra for the Lord Mayor’s Tea Dance. Need to know more? Check out www.corkpops.ie which also has additional pieces for learning during the year. Booking on the same site, but teachers, better hurry – those spare seats will soon be gone!