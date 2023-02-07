What's on TV tonight: Here's our 5 picks

The Shamima Begum Story, BBC2, 9pm

In 2015, in what filmmaker Josh Baker describes as “one of the most talked about, yet least understood, stories of our time”, 15-year-old Shamima Begum was groomed online by members of Islamic State and lured to Syria.

Here, Baker retraces the journey made by Begum and two friends - dubbed the ‘Bethnal Green three” at the time - and unpicks some of the conflicting accounts about Begum’s role within the so-called caliphate.

Baker spent more than a year speaking to Begum, as well as other sources including intelligence operatives, in a bid to separate fact from fiction for this remarkable and shocking film.

Consent, Channel 4, 10pm

Emily Atack’s recent BBC documentary Asking For It? highlighted some of the issues young women face today, particularly surrounding the issue of consent.

This new one-off drama is similar in scope, and although it is a work of fiction, it is inspired by the real-life testimonies of hundreds of young people who recounted their actual school experiences.

It follows Natalie (Lashay Anderson), who earns a scholarship to an elite private school. There, she’s seen as an outsider, but bonds with rich, high academic achiever Archie (Tom Victor).

One night at a party, boundaries are crossed and trust is broken between the two - but how will the school deal with the accusations made against ‘one of their own’?

Actors Paddy Houlihan and Danny O’Carroll in High Road, Low Road

High Road, Low Road, RTÉ1, 7pm

In this episode of the fun travel show, best mates and fellow actors from Mrs Browns Boys, Danny O’Carroll and Paddy Houlihan, travel to the exciting, beautiful and historic city of Amsterdam.

On the agenda are smashing up cars, Anne Frank & Bike tours, swinging 100m off a building, and polishing diamonds, although one of them gets to enjoy a 5-star luxury trip while the other makes do on a budget.

The Style Counsellors, RTÉ1, 8.30pm

Katie Murray, a nurse from Kells, Co. Meath, has spent the last number of years on the frontline during the Covid pandemic.

She hasn’t had time for herself, and with her wedding and hen-night coming up, she wants to put that right.

After living in tracksuits and leggings, she is ready for an injection of confidence and some serious shopping with style guru Suzanne Jackson.

Great British Menu, BBC2, 8pm

The chefs are challenged to serve up canapes, starters and fish dishes based on an animation and illustration theme. From a Wallace and Gromit-themed mushroom dish to a Wombles-based onion broth, these ‘toony treats look delightful.