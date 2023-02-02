What's on in Cork's theatres this week?

TOMORROW night (Friday February 3), BrokenCrow bring Our Tethered Kin, a new play by Ronan FitzGibbon, to The Everyman.

Two children are found at the edge of a dark wood populated by shadows that guide the actions of man. As they grow, the cruelties of their world send them down different paths.

Produced in association with the Abbey Theatre, Our Tethered Kin is on for two nights only, Friday and Saturday, at 7.30pm.

Next week, Livin’ Dred Theatre bring Danti-Dan, by Gina Moxley, a comedy set somewhere outside Cork in the summer of 1970. That’s on Wednesday and Thursday, February 8 & 9.

Everyman recently announced its new season programme and as well as those mentioned above, there are plenty of exciting events coming up.

Reggie From The Blackrock Road will be back, with his Guide to Social Climbing, while award-winning plays: The Examination from Brokentalkers, Conversations after Sex by Mark O’Halloran, and Druid’s The Last Return by Sonya Kelly are also on the bill.

Much anticipated will be the Gate production of The New Electric Ballroom by Enda Walsh, and Abigail’s Party by Mike Leigh.

And yes, for those of you who can’t wait to hear what the Sunday Songbook Team will be up to, they are bringing back The Swinging Sixties Show, due to popular demand! For younger theatregoers and their families, Cork favourites Lords of Strut will have sneak previews of their show Dream Factory, an epic fantasy quest told through explosive circus, dizzying dance and acrobatic mayhem.

So much more too - check out the website for all the comedy, music, and other events planned for the months ahead. Booking for all Everyman shows on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

The Parish is back at Cork Arts Theatre from February 8-11

Cork Arts Theatre has asked us to give you a quick reminder there are only three weeks left to submit your entry for the ten-minute play event, Views From AWindow. Yes, Sunday, February 19 is the closing date, so get writing. The pieces should be no more than 10 minutes in duration, and have a simple setting. Send a Word doc or PDF to theatre@corkartstheatre. com with the subject line ‘Views from a Window Submission 2023’. The ten final plays chosen will be staged in late April. Email theatre@corkartstheatre.com with any queries.

In the meantime, at the Cork Arts Theatre, The Parish is back! Yes, this popular comedy from Hubcap Theatre returns for just four nights, Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11. Written and performed by Michael Ryan and Sean Kelleher, this laughter-filled show brings to life a range of characters that can be found in every rural community. Just what you need to get spring off to a good start!

Something slightly more chilling here from February 15 to 18, when Four Faced Theatre Company present Chatroom by the renowned playwright Enda Walsh. A tale of manipulation and adolescent insecurity, set in a series of internet chatrooms, people show off, flirt and play power games, all at a safe distance - or is it? Note that the play contains mentions of suicide, self-harm and eating disorders. Recommended age: 15+.

Booking for all Cork Arts Theatre shows on 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com.

The golden voice of Tommy Fleming can be heard at the Opera House tomorrow and Saturday night, while Sunday brings The Legend of Luke Kelly, celebrating the life and achievements of one of our true Irish musical icons.

From Monday to Wednesday next week, February 5-7 Michael McIntyre is in with his new comedy show, Work in Progress - strictly over 14s for that one, note.

And advance notification that the rescheduled Blindboy Podcast Live will take place on Wednesday, February 15, following the release of Blindboy’s second book, Boulevard Wren and Other Stories.

Opera House bookings on 021 4270022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.