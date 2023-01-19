Cork's stages host a Keane classic, fairy-tale opera and stand-up comedy

IT’S absolutely your last chance to enjoy The Sleeping Beauty at the Opera House: it must end this Sunday.

Cast, directors, back-stage teams, and wardrobe will all be exhausted but happy at the finish of a truly triumphant season. Laughter, thrills, special effects, music and dance all the way.

Call 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie for last minute tickets.

The Year Of The Hiker by John B Keane, above, is at the Everyman on January 24.

And there’s only one chance to see that most poignant of John B. Keane’s plays, The Year Of The Hiker, at the Everyman on Tuesday, January 24.

Staged by Hunters Moon Theatre Productions, it tells of a man who left his home many years ago without explanation, returning on the eve of his daughter’s wedding. The final revelation of why he left is the heart-wrenching denouement, although the touching moment when the old folks sitting by the fire sing the song of their youthful days, Red Sails In The Sunset, runs it close.

Unforgettable Keane at his very best, dramatising and immortalising the stories he heard over the years behind the bar in Listowel.

At the end of the following week, Frday and Saturday, February 3 & 4, BrokenCrow presents the world premiere of Our Tethered Kin by Ronan Fitzgibbon at Everyman, before taking it up to the Peacock in Dublin from February 9-11.

Described as a fairy-tale folk opera for adults, it’s the story of two siblings who travel different paths through a dark wood. One seeks out a brilliant new light to illuminate the way, the other is dragged through the darkness.

Directed by Gavin McEntee and Evan Lordan, with original score by composer Emily Donoghue.

Booking for all Everyman shows on 021 450 1673 or at www.everymancork.com.

The Ballincollig Winter Music Festival takes place from January 24-29, with an eclectic mix of artists and events centred around the festival hub at The White Horse.

National and international headline artists including Dirk & Amelia Powel, I Draw Slow, North Cregg, Kevin Burke & The Goodman Trio, plus many others. Some free daily trad sessions in the main bar at the White Horse too.

Also on the programme, workshops, short films, and Music in the Community, including two children’s concerts on Sunday morning, suitable for ages 3-6.

Multi-Grammy winner and multi-instrumentalist Tim O’Brien duets with his wife Jan Fabricius in the closing concert on Sunday. Expect rootsy acoustic instrumentation and sweet harmony singing, interspersed with O’Brien’s self-deprecating humour.

To view the full schedule of the festival events and book tickets for workshops and concerts, visit whitehorse.ie.

Now something to encourage fun and laughter coming up at Dance Cork Firkin Crane on Friday, February 3: Enya Martin with Ask Your Ma. Enya’s Facebook page, Giz a Laugh, with its hilarious videos, generated thousands of followers, and encouraged her to move into live stand-up comedy. Her previous tour, Would Ya Be Able, sold out everywhere it played, and she has been a hit at Electric Picnic, Kilkenny Cat Laughs, the Paddy Power Comedy Festival, Galway Comedy Festival, and All Together Now, somehow finding time to play Linsey in the Irish comedy movie, Deadly Cuts.

Go on, ask your Ma ! Bookings on 021 450 7487 or https://dancecorkfirkincrane.ie/ 8pm start.

And a reminder that Bigfellas, by Nuala Maunder, is coming up at the Cork Arts Theatre from January 26-28. It follows six students trying to revamp their college radio station. However, things turn sour as egos get in the way and tempers flare. An allegory, we are told, for the Irish Civil War. 8pm start. Call 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com.

At the Glen Theatre in Banteer, Declan Nerney and his band are in concert this Sunday, January 22, while a week after, on February 6, brings that superb bluegrass band, The Special Consensus.

Booking for all Glen Theatre shows on 029 56239 or 087 7558752.