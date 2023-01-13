Staying in tonight? Here's what's on TV

Travel Man: 48 Hours In Vilnius, Channel 4, 8.30pm

Joe Lycett is going on his travels again, and the first celebrity to join him for a minibreak is fellow comedian Sarah Millican.

They’re spending 48 hours in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, which is apparently one of the best places in the world to try hot air ballooning - so it would be rude of Joe and Sarah not to give it a go.

They also get stuck into the local delicacies, which include cold beetroot soup and cepelini dumplings washed down with gira, a drink made from fermented beer. They even whip up their own sakotis, a giant cake cooked on a spit in front of a fire.

Vilnius is a compact city, so they get a chance to walk off some of that food as they explore the medieval centre on foot, calling in at Gediminas’s tower and the newest tourist attraction, Lukiskes Prison.

Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job, BBC1, regions vary

Now they’ve had a good look at their one-euro apartments, it’s time for Amanda Holden and Alan Carr to get their hands dirty with their first major renovation project - designing a traditional Sicilian walled kitchen.

It would be a big job for anyone, but the celebs are facing additional challenges, including the 36-degree heat and the difficulties of building in a medieval hilltop town.

Luckily, project manager Scott is on hand to help with the bartering as Amanda visits a nearby marble factory.

Jon Richardson teams up with his wife Lucy Beaumont on Channel 4

Jon & Lucy’s Odd Couples, Channel 4, 9pm

Comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont aren’t claiming their own marriage is perfect but, like many of us, that isn’t going to stop them judging other couples.

In this new series they invite two unsuspecting celebrity pairs to go head to head to see who has the best relationship.

First up are Countdown maths whizz Rachel Riley and professional dancer Pasha Kovalev, who are being pitted against comedians Richard Herring and Catie Wilkins.

They’ll be taking part in challenges designed to test their patience and the strength of their bonds as they undergo makeovers, tackle a dirty bathroom and take a lie-detector test which results in a shocking revelation about one of the stars.

Death In Paradise, BBC1, 9pm

It’s a locked-room mystery this week, as Marlon and Darlene visit a preppers commune on the hills in search of Kit Martin, who failed to show up for court appearance.

It turns out he had a very good excuse when they find him dead in a locked bunker.

The smell of almonds on the body leads Neville to suspect cyanide poisoning, while CCTV footage showing that no one came in or out of the bunker while Kit was in there seems to prove he committed suicide.