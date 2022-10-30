Cork Jazz Festival: Feel the jazz vibe at Chuck Stewart exhibition 

A feast for the eyes as well as the ears, St. Peter’s Church hosts the work of African American fine art photographer Chuck Stewart, writes Don O’Mahony
Cork Jazz Festival is undoubtedly about the music but a very special event running over the duration of the event pays tribute to the power of the image and its defining role in how we think about the music and the landmark albums it has produced.
The exhibition at St Peters Church, titled “We Got the Jazz” promises to be a unique experience on a number of levels. As his daughter-in-law Kim Stewart points out, the usual practice for exhibitions of his photographs is to choose from 200 of his recognised as iconic images. However, with curator Brian “B+” Cross, an Irish photographer and filmmaker whose documentations of the American hip-hop scene — among others — over the past 30 years includes the much celebrated cover for DJ Shadow’s Endtroducing album, the net was cast wider.
Chuck worked for many of the great jazz labels, including Verve, Impulse!, Mercury and Chess and having shot over 2,000 album sleeves Cross feels he had been aware of Chuck’s work long before he realised who he was. However, the time he took note of Stewart was through his images of John Coltrane.