Theatre on Cork beach sets the stage for climate conversation 

In life, it’s the unknowing before a major event that can sometimes exert more stress and anxiety than the event itself, as though the idea of it happening bears down on you, bringing with it a thousand worst-case scenarios, playing out in your mind as though in real-time.

For newly-formed Cork theatre company Loom, their debut production ‘Strain’ places the allegorical fear of how things play out in a social situation, as a central character busies herself with preparations for a dinner party, against the very real backdrop of climate anxiety amid ever-changing conditions - quite literally, in the case of its debut performance at Cork’s Myrtleville Beach this Saturday evening.

The collaborators at the heart of the newest addition to Cork’s theatre community speak on why they came together.



"We decided to officially put a name to it because we were working together anyway," says actor Rosa Makela. "We thought it would be helpful to have a label for our joint work, because we make art and theatre individually as well, so Loom just kind of came out of that. We've been working together as collaborators with the Artist Development Program with the Everyman and Cork Midsummer. So we just decided to make it official. We had this project coming up, and another project coming up in the next year, so we just decided to put a name on it.”

Rosa Makela in 'Strain'. Pic: Celeste Burdon

Adds director Éadaoin Fox: “It was the perfect storm in terms of making theatre, where Rosa is a performer plus writer, and I would then mostly direct and produce, so in terms of a company, it was just a perfect match in that way.”

The play’s protagonist goes through the motions of preparing for a social event, working hard as if to take her mind off more pressing issues, a theme that certainly speaks to the current state of the world, where the pressures of late-stage capitalism run parallel to the very real climate crisis that unfolds before us, with all the consequences that attend, in both cases.

“We tried to work collaboratively in non-traditional roles, inasmuch as we wouldn't want to start with a text or a script, go into a rehearsal room and be like, let's plot this out, ABC,” says Makela. “We talked about the concept, and talked about climate anxiety, a real feeling we have experienced ourselves.

“We both came across the same thought that micromanaging mundane aspects of your own life can sometimes be a way of managing anxiety of something that is so overwhelming, and so out of the control of an individual. That developed into this idea of someone preparing, we wanted imagery of small tasks, preparation for something that in the grand scheme of things is kind-of pointless.

“We had initially thought of making the text specifically just about climate, and that anxiety making it very on the nose, and then we thought of just narrating a party scene, in two separate voices: the juxtaposition of someone narrating a party, almost how to throw a party, this is what you should do with your guests, this is what you should have to drink, or whatever; then the second voice, which is almost this wise, Earth-connected voice of someone who's grieving a planet that hasn't been looked after, and is just beyond salvage, I suppose.”

“I thought it was interesting to look at how we explored making work about climate because I've seen quite a lot of theatre that explores climate that in its form would be really wasteful,” says Fox. “I think theatre in and of itself can be quite a wasteful practice. And I think there's a lot of discussion, widespread, that's starting to look at how people make theatre in a more sustainable way. The pursuit of this was to make a piece of theatre that, as much as we could, with all our efforts, could be as sustainable as we possibly could.

“Everything that we have is either used or from a charity shop, we bought nothing new for this. In a nutshell, we were, in terms of content, exploring the climate crisis, but we were really approaching it in an eco-friendly way, which was important to us as well.”

The piece is site-specific, simultaneously reacting to and a product of its surroundings on the Myrtleville beach, and as such, presents challenges and upsides to Makela and Fox.

“The beach itself is your set, and you can't get any more beautiful set design than Myrtleville Beach, it's really, really beautiful,” says Fox.

“Going from rehearsing in a small room, working out the physicalities of what we were doing, to then putting it in this really huge space, where there's a vast body of water and a horizon and huge sky. It was beautiful, and really transformed the piece. We had a rehearsal down there today (Monday), and it clicked, and I think all the physical pieces that we were working on just became elevated by the site itself.”



Creating the score for ‘Strain’ is Cork singer and songwriter Elaine Malone, no stranger to the ambient genre by way of her work on solo project Mantua and collaborative project HEX, using an installed sound-system that will add to the atmosphere for those attending. Malone discusses mixing contemporary composition with field recordings.

"It's extremely exciting from the get-go, because since I met Rosa and Éadaoin, we had a great kinship, artistically, and, I think, a desire to do some work together. So when this came around, it just made perfect sense. To be able to contribute anything to something with such a distinct meaning, especially in relation to the space that it's performed in and having seen some rehearsals, I'm extraordinarily excited for it.

“I started the soundscape before seeing the physical part of the performance. We went in with a very open, collaborative air, that we were reacting to each other. I'd send something, and then they will be like, 'wow, this is cool, work on this thing'. With the remit of climate anxiety and feminine experience and everything, that, in itself, was a lot to go on.”

STRAIN premieres on Myrtleville Beach this Saturday, October 15, at 6pm. Tickets from €6.19 and more information are available here. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather as the entire performance will occur outdoors.

