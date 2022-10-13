Cork audiences will be in stitches throughout new comedy show

AN interesting dance piece is on show at the Firkin Crane this Saturday and Sunday (October 15 and 16), when Helga Deasy, Cork City Dance Artist in Residence, presents Cura, a Fish in the Sky production, and also To Motherhood, a dance film.

Cura is described as a visceral and tender dance performance exploring the notion of care through the moving body as part of the process of becoming truly human.

To Motherhood, a film created in collaboration with a group of local mothers, explores the personal experiences of the many aspects of motherhood through dance and spoken word. 7.30pm start.

Bookings for Firkin Crane on 021 4507427 or www.firkincrane.ie.

When it comes to descriptive titles, one might suppose Skitting, Howling, Screaming, Roaring is about as clear as they get. Unsurprisingly, themes of an adult nature and strong language are indicated as Cork’s comedian, Laura O’Mahony laughs her way through life this Saturday, alerting you to dopes, doses, and gowls.

It is promised that you will be in stitches throughout. Definitely one for a good night-out with the girls (but over 18s, note.)

Next Wednesday night at the Everyman, The Collective presents Pop Up, an entertaining programme of bite-sized performances in theatre, dance, and comedy, from local artists.

Curated by Nyree Yergainharsian and Shaun Dunne, and featuring a series of post-show conversations bridging the gap between artist and audience, Pop Up is the best way to get to know what’s new, now, and soon to come across contemporary performance in Cork.

And next Thursday, October 20, Lisa Richards is in at Everyman with Julie Jay: Oops, This Is Toxic, fresh from her sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run.

A dark comedy love letter to Britney Spears, this is a nostalgia-fest for anyone who has ever dropped to that Hit Me Baby One More Time beat and for anyone who came of age against the pernicious backdrop of 1090s/00s misogyny.

All the above have an 8pm start. Booking on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

Hip-hop artist Kojaque is at Cork Opera House.

Tomorrow night, the Opera House plays host to Dublin hip-hop artist Kojaque, with special guest Junior Brother. Kevin Smith AKA Kojaque, has built a global fanbase on the back of his breakout debut mixtape Deli Daydreams from 2018 and his follow-up No.1 Alternative Irish album Towns Dead in 2021.

And on Saturday night, comedian David McSavage returns with his brand new show, for which he freely admits he has used Instagram “like an online comedy gym”. Should be fun.

By way of complete contrast, singer-songwriter Richard Hawley returns on Sunday night with his first show on Leeside since the release of his hit 9th studio album, Further.

Since his last visit, he has also co-created a musical based on a collection of his songs which recently won the UK Theatre Awards ‘Best Musical’.

But wait for it, guess what’s at the Opera House all next week? Only Agatha Christie’s legendary play, The Mousetrap! The longest-running show of any kind in the history of theatre, this is its 70th anniversary, and even if you saw it in London in the ’60s or ’70s, you will probably want to see it again - and take the grandkids!

Matinees Wenesday and Saturday at 2.30pm, otherwise at 8pm each evening. Call 021 427 0022 or see www.corkoperahouse.ie for all bookings.

The Cork International Short Story Festival is in full swing at the Cork Arts Theatre. Brainchild of the Munster Literature Centre, it reflects all that is best about new writing in this genre.

Tonight Janis Jonevs and Daina Tabuna are on at 7pm, followed by Niamh Pryor and Stephen Walsh at 9.30pm, and Ger Wolfe finishing off the evening at 10.45 with Story Through Song. See the programme on corkartstheatre.com for the rest of the weekend.

And don’t forget The Comedy Improvised Murder Mystery is on the following weekend! A nice companion piece to The Mousetrap.

