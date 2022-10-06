Moving Cork play pays tribute to mother with Alzheimer's

THE Cork Arts Theatre is looking for experienced directors who would like to be involved in its popular 10 x 10 Minute Play event, which returns after a three-year absence with performances from November 29 to December 3.

“We had an amazing number of plays submitted for the event this year,” says Jim Horgan. “Now we’ve got down to the final ten, and these are available for directors to read through.”

If you are interested in taking one on, please contact Jim by email at theatre@corkartstheatre.com. Don’t delay though, as there are only a few slots left.

On this week at the Cork Arts Theatre is Apple Pie, written and performed by Dolores Mannion, and paying tribute to her mother who gave her such a happy childhood.

“You come to realise the mind of someone with Alzheimer’s can bring joy and teach you to live in the moment,” she says. “Although they can no longer make memories, you can still relish the moment you share with them.”

Until Saturday at 8pm nightly. Call 021 450 5624 or see www.corkartstheatre.com.

Pat Fitzpatrick who is back at the Everyman with An Evening with Reggie. Picture: Darragh Kane

An Evening With Reggie has made a welcome return to Everyman this week, featuring the self-claimed “most beautifully spoken man in Cork”. Get to know the figure behind the €5.2m mansion on the Blackrock Road, as he shares his wisdom in the ways of life, love and geography. Good fun. Until Saturday at 8pm.

On Sunday, The Everyman Sunday Songbook brings its new show, Laughter in The Rain: The Neil Sedaka Story. Since Sedaka exploded onto the music scene in the late ’50s with a string of hit singles like Calendar Girl, Breaking Up Is Hard To Do, Happy Birthday Sweet 16 and Oh! Carol, he has sold over 70 million records, written or co-written over 500 songs for both himself and musical icons like Frank Sinatra and Connie Francis, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, has a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame and enjoyed renewed TV success in recent years on American Idol. He is the man behind epic songs like Solitaire, Laughter in the Rain, Amarillo, and Where the Boys Are, so you are bound to be singing all night! 7.30pm start, note.

Booking for all Everyman shows on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

This Saturday at 11am, the Fitzgibbon Theatre at Graffiti in Blackpool will present The Sleep That Ceased To Settle, by internationally renowned playwright for young audiences, Finegan Kruckemeyer. This 60-minute play, exploring a father-daughter relationship alongside the reality of grief, is aimed at family audiences, dreamers, and anyone who has stayed up imagining different worlds. It was Joanie’s Mum who sang the bedtime songs. Now she’s gone and Joanie can’t sleep. Encouraged by her dad, Joanie begins to tell a bedtime story of a village where sleep has ceased to settle. Featuring Bob Kelly as Malley and Úna Ní Bhriain as nine-year-old Joanie, this premiere will be followed by two weeks of school performances for 4th-6th classes before the show travels to Baboró International Arts Festival for Children.

Call 021 439 7111 or see www.graffiti.ie.

Tommy Tiernan is at the Opera House from tonight until Saturday with his new show, Tomfoolery, a high energy mix of outrageous ideas and whimsical flights of fancy.

Sunday night brings Michael English in the rescheduled concert from 2020, with special guest, that upcoming young country star, Owen Mac. Booking for these and all Opera House events on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

Gina and the Champions play the Glen Theatre, Banteer

Finally, you can see Gina and the Champions at the Glen Theatre in Banteer this Saturday, Oct 9. What a history that band has had!

They are followed on October 15, by Liam O Maonlaoi of Hot House Flowers. Booking for the Glen on 029 56239 or 087 755 8752.