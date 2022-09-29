A busy week on the Cork entertainment scene... here's some highlights

SOMETHING rather beautiful is on at St Fin Barre’s Cathedral tonight (Thursday September 29): Tchaikovsky’s choral work, The Liturgy of St John Chrysostom, performed by Chamber Choir Ireland, under conductor Paul Hillier.

Rarely heard in its entirety, this large-scale piece is deeply moving and the setting of St Fin Barre’s will make for a memorable experience. 8pm start. Booking through the Opera House on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

The 43rd Cork Folk Festival also opens tonight (Thursday, September 29), with events all over the place. If you just take this evening, Emma Lankford is at Cypress Avenue, 8pm, Padraig Jack (with support from Eileen Healy and Emily Donoghue) is in Coughlans Bar, 7.30pm, there will be A Celebration of Sliabh Luachra at An Spailpín Fánach from 9pm, and a great big Céilí Mór at Douglas GAA, also from 9pm. And that’s just tonight!

Mary Black performs at the venue on Sunday October 2.

Sean Keane at Triskel tomorrow night (Friday September 30), a Fiddle Fair Gala Concert in Live at St Luke’s, and so much more. Mary Black will appear at the Opera House this Sunday, October 2. No room to tell you everything that’s going on, but check out corkfolkfestival.com for all the events and all the places.

At the Opera House this coming Monday, October 3, The Greatest Love Of All, a critically-acclaimed tribute show to Whitney Houston by Belinda Davids. This is the show that has been rescheduled from September 2021, but it will be all the better for the wait. Then on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, October 4/5, it’s all change to comedy with Dylan Moran in his new show, We Got This. Billed as a joyously furious romp through the frustration and folly of modern day life, it might just be what we all need, given all the bad news there is about. More funnybone antics on Thursday and Friday, with Tommy Tiernan in Tomfoolery, so there is every chance you will spend the week chuckling. And how bad is that? Booking for the Opera House on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

Last night of the Pat Kinevane Festival at Everyman tonight, when Before is staged. This is a new play with music, set in Clery’s of Dublin, on the very day that iconic department store shuts for good. 8pm start. Be aware that the theatre warns of strong language, plus reference to violent imagery and sex as part of the action. Tomorrow night it’s Crash Ensemble with Reactions, and on Saturday, Deirdre O’Kane with Demented, her hilarious stand-up show. Coming up the following weekend, Sunday October 9, it’s the welcome return of the Sunday Songbook, this time paying tribute to the wonderful music and lyrics of Neil Sedaka with Laughter in the Rain. What a great variety on offer in MacCurtain St! Bookings on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

Several good shows coming up at the Glen Theatre in Banteer during October, among them female comedy duo Dirt Birds next Friday Oct 7, and Gina and the Champions on Saturday October 8. A week later, Liam O Maonlaoi (of Hot House flowers) takes to the Glen stage. Booking for all Glen Theatre shows on 029 -56239 or 087 755 8752.

That delightful little play, Apple Tart, written and performed by Dolores Mannion, is back at the Cork Arts Theatre next week from October 4 to 8. A play about and dedicated to Dolores’ mother, it’s a tribute to all those little things which bring comfort, happiness and reassurance to a child in the home. 8pm start. Bookings on 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com.

And more good news for fans of the Cork Arts Theatre. The Comedy Improvised Murder Mystery is back October 20-22. Definitely the whodunit with a difference, we thought you would like to know in advance. Cast: Laura O’Mahony, Dominic MacHale, Annette Roche, Laura Harte, Adrian Scanlan, and the show is devised by James Horgan. You call the shots and dictate the action! Great fun for an evening out with friends.